Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 7 recap: Celebrity chef finds health hazards at Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service returned with episode 7 on July 9, 2025. Titled Callahan's Part One, the segment saw Gordon Ramsay visit Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill to inspect the working conditions at the family-owned establishment, renowned for its seafood cuisine. Despite its reputation, Gordon was surprised to find health hazards and poor management in the restaurant.

The eatery struggled to stay afloat under the mismanagement of the late owner's daughter. Additionally, Gordon discovered that the kitchen staff lacked cohesiveness and discipline, which affected their productivity and the quality of food served to customers. Gordon, who stepped in as the undercover inspector, quickly realized that they needed to change their ways to save the restaurant.

As for the unhygienic state of Callahan's, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star not only discovered unclean cook tops and greasy surfaces but also found stale fish stored in a malfunctioning walk-in refrigerator as well as cockroaches and rats nearby.

What happened in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 7?

Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill in Frederick, Maryland, was founded 20 years ago and became a popular local spot. After the owner's death two years ago, his daughters—Anika, Elise, and Brittany—took over.

Anika, the oldest, became co-owner and manager. She wanted to continue the restaurant’s legacy but struggled due to her lack of management training. She worried they might run out of money and be forced to close.

Her weak leadership led to problems. The kitchen staff didn’t respect her, and line cook Ethan even criticized her and said he was ready to quit.

The episode kicked off with Gordon visiting the restaurant to inspect its condition. He was surprised to find greasy surfaces and food stuck in crevices of the grill, noting that the place had not been cleaned for months.

The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star was taken aback when he discovered a malfunctioning walk-in refrigerator with fish stored in a grime-infested area.

Bacterial growth, cockroaches, and rat droppings were the other health hazards he found upon further inspection. In the dining room, the celebrity chef found worn-out seating and evident fire hazards.

After inspection, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service host stepped out to oversee the restaurant's function through hidden cameras. Gordon was disheartened to notice the staff's "lazy" attitude as they made customers wait. From seeing Anika get overwhelmed by the pressure to watching cockroaches and mice roam, Gordon was disappointed by the state of the place.

Gordon secretly ordered a fish and chips with a cream of crab soup and found both to be underwhelming. He then brought Hell's Kitchen season 3 winner, Rock Harper, who criticized the staff's lack of urgency and the rubbery taste of the New York strip and lobster tail he ordered.

Frustrated by the condition of Callahan's, Gordon stepped in and asked the customers to leave. He confronted Anika, calling her out for lacking leadership qualities and not taking accountability for the downgrade in the quality of food served. As Gordon read the one-star reviews online, Anike became emotional and explained that things went south after her father's death.

The celebrity chef then rebuked the line cook and the head chef for using unclean surfaces and reheated food. Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star stated that Callahan's had "zero standards," and that no one cared about its legacy. Although Brittany said that she wanted to help improve the place, Gordon remained unconvinced.

Consequently, he stormed out of the place, unsure if he could do anything to help Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill turn a new leaf. By the end of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode, it seemed that he had abandoned the mission to salvage the restaurant.

"I can't see a reason to stay," he said.

Although the episode ended on a cliffhanger, the preview of the upcoming episode showed Gordon saying that he could not let the daughters throw away the restaurant's legacy, hinting at his potential return.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

