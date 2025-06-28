"Transformation that we needed " — Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service earns praise from Steve after his restaurant makeover on episode 6

In Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode 6, which aired on June 25, 2025, Steve Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Secret Sauce, acknowledged the changes at his restaurant following its feature on the show. In a Facebook post made on June 26, Steve said:

“Thank You @gordongram for helping us make this transformation that we needed.”

He referred to the transformation made, from a full operational overhaul, reduced menu size, to the improved communication between team members and owners. These changes stemmed from Gordon Ramsay’s in-depth assessment and guidance during his week-long visit to the Upper Darby Township restaurant.

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service guides major changes at Wilson’s Secret Sauce

A message of thanks after the episode aired

Following the restaurant relaunch, Steve Wilson thanked both the production team and the local news outlet for featuring the restaurant. He wrote in his Facebook post:

“Thats a wrap ladies and gentlemen, Thank You @jennfredfox29 and @fox29philly for the visit this morning."

This post was made shortly after episode 6 of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service aired, which showed Ramsay's week-long visit to their location in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania.

The message emphasized Steve's appreciation not only for the makeover but for the guidance that addressed ongoing operational issues. He also acknowledged the community's long-time support, stating:

“Thank You to Everyone that has been with us since the beginning, we wouldn’t have made it this far without you.”

Before the reveal: Uncertainty and anticipation

A day before that post, on June 25, Steve shared on Facebook further context about the assistance they received from Ramsay. He explained that he initially struggled with asking for help, stating:

“I’ve never asked anyone for help because I don’t know how or who to ask.”

He then revealed Ramsay had visited the restaurant in March and offered guidance. Steve continued:

“Why me why us? But in the end you’ll see why and how he helped.”

His message built anticipation for Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode that aired that same night.

The turnaround inside Wilson’s Secret Sauce

In the Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode, the chef visited Wilson’s Secret Sauce to assess ongoing issues. The restaurant, opened in 2018 by Steve and Kelly Wilson, was struggling financially and operationally.

Ramsay discovered hygiene issues, an excessively long 70-item menu, slow service, and tension within the family. He conducted an ATP test that resulted in a concerning bacteria level of 4262, well above the safety threshold of 90.

Observing operations through surveillance, Ramsay saw that the kitchen staff lacked urgency, and food quality suffered due to poor preparation and overextended resources.

Undercover diners, including Hell’s Kitchen winners Rock Harper and Alex Belew, waited over 25 minutes to be seated and described the food as lacking seasoning.

Ramsay intervened by shutting down service, confronting the team about sanitation, management, and menu issues, and urging Steve to communicate openly with Kelly about their $700,000 debt.

As part of the transformation, the restaurant’s menu was cut down from 70 to 13 items. Gordon arranged for Rock and Alex to serve as consultants for up to 12 months.

The kitchen was reorganized, operations streamlined, and Steve was encouraged to delegate and be transparent. The relaunch showed improved service speed and food quality.

Customers responded positively, and Ramsay emphasized the importance of unity among the staff and family.

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 is available for streaming anytime on Hulu.

