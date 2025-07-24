  • home icon
  • Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill's team shed light on their experience on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill's team shed light on their experience on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 24, 2025 03:31 GMT
Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service featured Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill in episodes 7 and 8, which aired on July 9 and 16, respectively. It saw host and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay give a complete makeover to the struggling restaurant, not only by changing its appearance but also by teaching the staff how to work as a unit.

On July 16, 2025, the owner, Anika Robertson, and her twin sisters and co-owners, Elise Gonski and Brittany O'Branski, appeared on Fox 5 to discuss their experience on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service and working alongside the celebrity chef. The sisters recalled how difficult it was at first to cope with the changes brought about and to process Gordon's disappointment with them.

Despite noting that the experience was daunting, they admitted it helped them in more than one way. From the infrastructure and menu to the staff's work ethic, Gordon touched upon every aspect of the business, assisting the sisters in saving and preserving the legacy of the eatery.

Anika, Elise, and Brittany also noted how Gordon helped heal their strained relationship, making them realize the importance of working as a harmonious and cohesive team.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service participants stress the importance of using fresh produce

Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill was at risk of shutting its doors after its founder passed away. Although the eatery was operated by the owner's daughters, it struggled to stay afloat because of frequent disagreements among the staff and the manager's lack of leadership skills. From an unhygienic kitchen to drab interiors, several factors had influenced the restaurant's downfall.

As a result, Gordon was asked to step in to help the Callahan's team turn the place around. While speaking on Fox 5, Anika reminisced about her experience on the show, stating that the "intensity" of the situation was emotionally taxing.

When asked about bringing Gordon on, Elise said:

"We were actually shocked that he actually showed up because we weren't realizing we were gonna be on the Gordon Ramsay show. We thought we were gonna be on, like, a renovation, refresh show, so I think our shock was a little 'Wow, what is he doing here?'"
Brittany chimed in, saying she was worried Gordon would never return when he left the restaurant frustrated with the staff's performance mid-episode. However, episode 8 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service showed Gordon returning after Elise and Brittany, the insiders, pleaded with him for a second chance.

Soon after, Anika shared how much love and support she and her team had received from their peers following the release of the episodes. She noted that it was a "great" feeling to have the community backing her and her sisters throughout their renovation journey.

Meanwhile, host Marissa noted that after their appearance on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, the restaurant started receiving positive reviews online. Consequently, she asked the sisters to shed light on the changes the restaurant had seen since Gordon stopped by.

"Well, he [Gordon] updated the decor. He also taught us how to work together more, communicate more efficiently. He brought back kind of what we envisioned as a family," Brittany answered.
Anika chimed in, adding that they had started using fresh and "locally sourced food" to not only help the community but also to improve the quality of the food served at the restaurant. With that, the standards at Callahan's had improved.

Elise added that their father would be proud to see the progress they had made as a family and as owners of Callahan's. When asked to share a word of advice for other young struggling restauranters, Anika said:

"You just gotta be okay with the unknown and be able to walk through fear and change as a person, because if you don't walk through fear, you're not gonna ever change."

Brittany concluded by stating that their experience on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service "tore" them apart and built them up with a renewed perspective.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

