  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • When will Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 episode 9 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

When will Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 episode 9 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

By Stephany Montero
Published Jul 23, 2025 04:30 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay walks the paddock before qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain (Image via Getty)

After a series of challenging restaurant transformations across the country, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 is back with another episode this week featuring a new mission. Episode 9, titled Pretty Girls Cook, is set to air on July 30, 2025, and continues the show's format of undercover observation by Chef Gordon Ramsay, followed by direct intervention.

Ad

In this episode, the focus shifts to a women-led restaurant facing internal issues that have impacted the restaurant's performance as well as morale. To resolve the underlying problems and assist a path toward recovery, Ramsay and his team are set to engage with the business owner.

Air date and storyline details for episode 9 of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service

Release date by time zone

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 episode 9 will air on FOX at 9:02 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Viewers in other regions can refer to their local time zones:

  • Pacific Time (PT): 6:02 PM airs on July 30
  • Central Time (CT): 8:02 PM, airs on July 30
  • Eastern Time (ET): 9:02 PM, airs on July 30
  • British Summer Time (BST): 2:02 AM, airs on July 31
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 3:02 AM, airs on July 31
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:32 AM, airs on July 31
  • Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT): 11:32 AM, airs on July 31
Ad

For international viewers accessing the episode through platforms that stream FOX content, availability may vary due to licensing and regional scheduling differences.

What to expect on episode 9?

This episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service shows a female-run restaurant where the owner is becoming estranged from her culinary passion. According to the episode description, Gordon Ramsay will intervene to find the causes of this loss of motivation and direct the owner in regaining her confidence and link to her trade.

Ad
Ad

The next episode will feature Ramsay as he assesses the daily activities and internal dynamics of the eatery. Consistent with the show's approach, the first section of the episode will likely include undercover footage documenting employee interactions and systemic problems.

Once revealed, Ramsay is expected to begin hands-on work with the team, focusing on both kitchen functionality and leadership roles. The team will emphasize on creative renewal, team collaboration, and establishing a sustainable working environment within the restaurant.

Ad

Inside the events of episode 8

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode 8, Callahan’s Part 2, followed Ramsay’s return to Callahan’s Seafood Bar & Grill in Frederick, Maryland. Previously uncertain about the restaurant’s future due to unresolved tensions among the co-owners, Anika Robertson and sisters Elise and Brittany, Ramsay came back after receiving a message from an insider suggesting the staff was ready to cooperate.

He first spoke on kitchen sanitation issues and started reshuffling team duties upon arrival. He took the owners to a nearby park for a team-building exercise focused on building a memorial bench for their late father, then held one-on-one sessions with them.

Ad
Ad

After changing the decor of the restaurant, Ramsay's team introduced a little, simple seafood menu. Elise and Brittany had been covertly collaborating with Ramsay and expressed their wish to support their sister by providing comments on internal dysfunctions.

During the soft relaunch, Anika was guided via earpiece before being instructed to lead independently. A test came in the form of Hell’s Kitchen finalist Sammi Tarantino placing a complex order as a secret diner. Despite initial struggles, Anika managed the service effectively.

Ad

By the end of this episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, the sisters had renewed their commitment to the restaurant, and Ramsay concluded his visit with a farewell and the reveal of a memorial bench outside the eatery.

Stream Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service on Hulu.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications