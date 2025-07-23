When will Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 episode 9 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

After a series of challenging restaurant transformations across the country, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 is back with another episode this week featuring a new mission. Episode 9, titled Pretty Girls Cook, is set to air on July 30, 2025, and continues the show's format of undercover observation by Chef Gordon Ramsay, followed by direct intervention. In this episode, the focus shifts to a women-led restaurant facing internal issues that have impacted the restaurant's performance as well as morale. To resolve the underlying problems and assist a path toward recovery, Ramsay and his team are set to engage with the business owner.Air date and storyline details for episode 9 of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret ServiceRelease date by time zone View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 episode 9 will air on FOX at 9:02 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Viewers in other regions can refer to their local time zones:Pacific Time (PT): 6:02 PM airs on July 30Central Time (CT): 8:02 PM, airs on July 30Eastern Time (ET): 9:02 PM, airs on July 30British Summer Time (BST): 2:02 AM, airs on July 31Central European Summer Time (CEST): 3:02 AM, airs on July 31Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:32 AM, airs on July 31Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT): 11:32 AM, airs on July 31For international viewers accessing the episode through platforms that stream FOX content, availability may vary due to licensing and regional scheduling differences.What to expect on episode 9?This episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service shows a female-run restaurant where the owner is becoming estranged from her culinary passion. According to the episode description, Gordon Ramsay will intervene to find the causes of this loss of motivation and direct the owner in regaining her confidence and link to her trade. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next episode will feature Ramsay as he assesses the daily activities and internal dynamics of the eatery. Consistent with the show's approach, the first section of the episode will likely include undercover footage documenting employee interactions and systemic problems.Once revealed, Ramsay is expected to begin hands-on work with the team, focusing on both kitchen functionality and leadership roles. The team will emphasize on creative renewal, team collaboration, and establishing a sustainable working environment within the restaurant.Inside the events of episode 8Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode 8, Callahan’s Part 2, followed Ramsay’s return to Callahan’s Seafood Bar &amp; Grill in Frederick, Maryland. Previously uncertain about the restaurant’s future due to unresolved tensions among the co-owners, Anika Robertson and sisters Elise and Brittany, Ramsay came back after receiving a message from an insider suggesting the staff was ready to cooperate.He first spoke on kitchen sanitation issues and started reshuffling team duties upon arrival. He took the owners to a nearby park for a team-building exercise focused on building a memorial bench for their late father, then held one-on-one sessions with them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter changing the decor of the restaurant, Ramsay's team introduced a little, simple seafood menu. Elise and Brittany had been covertly collaborating with Ramsay and expressed their wish to support their sister by providing comments on internal dysfunctions.During the soft relaunch, Anika was guided via earpiece before being instructed to lead independently. A test came in the form of Hell’s Kitchen finalist Sammi Tarantino placing a complex order as a secret diner. Despite initial struggles, Anika managed the service effectively.By the end of this episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, the sisters had renewed their commitment to the restaurant, and Ramsay concluded his visit with a farewell and the reveal of a memorial bench outside the eatery.Stream Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service on Hulu.