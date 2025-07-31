"Bidding with time": MasterChef judge Gordon Ramsay announces the pressure test for the Red Team

MasterChef season 15 episode 10 aired on July 30, 2025. The latest episode of the Fox show titled, The Great Ingredient Bid Off saw the dreaded pressure test. From the show's previous episode, the Blue team was safe.As for the Red team, Gordon Ramsay said they were under the hammer. For their pressure test, the judges revealed that duos will have to participate in an ingredient bidding. For that, the time duration/ minutes would be exchanged with the ingredients.Sharing more about how the bidding would work, MasterChef DynamicDuos judge Gordon Ramsay shared:&quot;Tonight, we're going to auction off all of these ingredients. But you're not bidding with money. You are bidding with time. Each duo has got 90 minutes to spend. Whatever time you have left at the end of the auction is the time you'll have to cook your dish.&quot;MasterChef season 15 episode 10: Red team faces the pressure test, for which they went through a bidding of ingredients View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter winning the previous week's challenge, the Blue team was safe. MasterChef judges sent them to the balcony while the Red team arrived. Seeing how they were going to go through the pressure, Red team members were concerned.One of the duos, Julio and Rachel, confessed they only had one-in-four chances to move forward. Gordon Ramsay reflected on the team's previous performance:&quot;Now, Red team. I want to talk about the performance. You're out of your depth, disorganized, and all for duos forgot one thing. Standards.&quot;Tiffany then instructed the Red team members to put on the black aprons. Joe told the team members that there were various ways to put pressure on them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, for the latest MasterChef episode, participants were going to decide how much pressure they could handle.&quot;Now, behind each duo is a clock. And in front of us are some incredible ingredients. Everything you need to make a stunning dish. Proteins, produce, and pantry items,&quot; announced Gordon Ramsay.He mentioned there would be an auction. For that, duos would be spending their &quot;time&quot; and not money. The time spent bidding will be deducted from their total preparation time. Each duo was given a 90-minute time duration on the clock. From that, they could bid, and the remaining time would be used to prepare the dish.MasterChef judges told the duos to take a moment and plan their strategy. Married couple Michelle and Zach thought about making pasta. For that, they needed eggs. In addition to that, Michelle said, she could pull &quot;something&quot; from any of the baskets. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the duos discussed their strategies with each other, they were ready for the bidding. Gordon Ramsay stated they would start with proteins. The first bidding for a salmon started with ten minutes. It was sold at 45 minutes as the bidding prize to Timothy and Athena.&quot;That's expensive salmon,&quot; said Judge Joe.The next bidding item was half of a chicken. It was sold for 30 minutes to Rachel and Julio. The next item was ground lamb. It was sold to Tana and Kate in exchange for five minutes. As a result, Zach and Michelle got eggs for free. Additionally, they also had one hour and thirty minutes on the clock.Next items up for the bidding were produce, including root vegetables, fruits, tomatoes, and peppers.To know about who won which items in the bidding, fans can stream MasterChef season 15 episode 10 on Fox.