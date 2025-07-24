MasterChef: Dynamic Duos loses another team – Who didn’t survive night 6?

The competition on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos reached its halfway point this week with a high-stakes team challenge, testing the remaining eight duos. In a surprise twist, the contestants were tasked with preparing a VIP dining experience aboard a moving steam train.Early on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos, the partners were divided into teams as the Red Team and Blue Team battled to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Tiffany Derry, and the diners. However, only one team could emerge victorious while the losing side had to take the dreaded Pressure Test, which threatened to send another pair home. Much to the relief of the participants, no one was sent home in this challenge.After a chaotic service filled with undercooked proteins, and seasoning mishaps, the Blue Team, comprised of Adam &amp; Joel, Azu &amp; Javier, Jessica &amp; Jesse, and Tina &amp; Aivan, secured the win. Meanwhile, the Red Team, Zach &amp; Michelle, Rachel &amp; Julio, Timothy &amp; Athena, and Tonna &amp; Cait, fell short, forcing them into next week’s elimination round.With tensions running high and one duo’s journey set to end, the pressure has never been more intense in the MasterChef kitchen.The challenge that proved hard for the MasterChef team View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis week’s challenge took the contestants out of the studio and onto a moving steam train, where they had to prepare an amuse-bouche and a main course for 60 VIP diners.The Red Team, captained by married duo Zach &amp; Michelle, was assigned a Crab Vol au Vent amuse-bouche and a filet mignon main course. The Blue Team, led by long-term couple Jessica &amp; Jesse, tackled a Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna Crisp starter and a pan-seared duck breast entrée.From the very beginning, both teams faced major hurdles. The Blue Team struggled with overcooked tuna and under-seasoned duck, while the Red Team’s steak was undercooked. Expressing his disappointment with the Red team, Gordon threw the greens, claiming they're &quot;ice cold.&quot; He also lashed out at the Red Team for their &quot;watery, lumpy, bland&quot; mashed potatoes while the food is still being served.When it was time for the customers to cast their votes after the end of the challenge, they chose the Blue Team. Despite the flaws, their cohesive plating and finesse won over the diners, securing their safety.By the end, neither team got eliminated this week. Next week, in the second Pressure Test of the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos season, the team with the fewest votes from the diners will be eliminated.The Blue Team is safe for now View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Blue Team securing a win means that they are now guaranteed a spot in the Top 7. Alternatively, the Red Team’s loss means all four duos, Zach &amp; Michelle, Rachel &amp; Julio, Timothy &amp; Athena, and Tonna &amp; Cait, will face next week’s Pressure Test, where at least one pair will be eliminated.MasterChef: Dynamic Duos airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Fox.