MasterChef season 15 eliminations: Which Dynamic Duos have been sent home so far?

The competition has intensified on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos as night 4 of the eliminations brought the Pressure Test, forcing five teams to battle for survival in a high-stakes dessert challenge.

With the season now down to its Top 10 duos, tensions ran high as the losing Blue Team faced off in a dramatic chocolate-themed showdown, while the victorious Red Team watched safely from the balcony.

Hosted by Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich, with Tiffany Derry joining as the newest judge, MasterChef: Dynamic Duos has delivered no shortage of drama in its season 15. So far three duos have been eliminated and the latest episode saw the Blue Team—led by Timothy & Athena—fighting to stay in the competition after their dish fell short in the previous team challenge.

Their fate rested on an unconventional ingredient: a chocolate Mystery Box they were required to smash and transform into a show-stopping dessert. At the end of the night, Darce and Courtney went home. Viewers can check out the list of other eliminated contestants that they have joined.

Who got eliminated on MasterChef so far?

After the challenge on night 4, the judges delivered their verdict. Darce and Courtney, animal ER nurses from Chicago, were sent home after their dessert failed to impress. Their elimination marks the first cut since night 2, as no teams were dismissed on night 3. The other eliminated contestants are listed below:

Night 1: Kevin Fuller & Trey Wade, best friends from North Carolina

Night 2: Ashley & Ricky Napoli, siblings from Florida and New York

Night 3: No one

Night 4: Darce Olund & Courtney Fraley, co-workers from Chicago.

The pressure test: Chocolate mystery box challenge

The Blue Team entered the kitchen to find an unexpected twist—their Mystery Box was not filled with ingredients but was instead made entirely of chocolate. Gordon tasked the duos with breaking down their boxes and using the chocolate to craft an impressive dessert under intense time constraints.

For many of the contestants, this marked their first dessert challenge of the season on MasterChef, adding an extra layer of difficulty. The pressure was especially high for Ryan Kate, who had returned after missing the previous challenge due to medical issues. As the teams scrambled to create cohesive plates, the judges scrutinized every detail, from flavor balance to presentation.

The remaining Blue Team members—Timothy & Athena, Azu & Javier, Kayla & Ryan Kate, and Tonna & Cait—survived to compete another day. Their relief was palpable, but with the competition narrowing, the stakes will only get higher in upcoming episodes.

Who is left?

With the Red Team—Rachel & Julio, Adam & Joel, Tina & Avian, Jessica & Jesse, and Michelle & Zach—still untouched after their seafood challenge win, the Blue Team will need to step up their game to avoid further losses.

The duos still in the game are:

Zach & Michelle Lamb, married

Tonna & Cait Jacobson, mother and daughter

Tina Duong & Aivan Tran, aunt and niece

Timothy Cartwright & Athena Phillips, newlyweds

Rachel Sanchez & Julio Figueredo, married

Kayla Mitchell & Ryan Kate Brandenburg, besties from MasterChef Junior

Jessica Bosworth & Jesse Rosenwald, in a relationship

Azu & Javier Cierco, divorced exes

Adam & Joel Head, brothers.

As MasterChef: Dynamic Duos continues, fans can expect more high-pressure tests, surprise twists, and fierce competition between the remaining teams. The next episode promises another intense challenge as the duos fight to prove they have what it takes to become the next MasterChef champions.

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8pm ET, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

