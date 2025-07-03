When will MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 7 air? Details explored

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos aired its latest segment (episode 6), titled Pier Pressure, on June 25, 2025. The FOX series was scheduled to return with a new episode on July 2, 2025, but it did not. On July 1, 2025, Food Club FOX (@foodclubfox) shared an Instagram post stating that episode 7 of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos would air the following Wednesday, meaning July 9, 2025.

The caption of the post read:

"All of us patiently waiting for more Gordon like... #MasterChef and #SecretServiceFOX return with new episodes next Wednesday on FOX!"

The FOX show will release episode 7, titled Mystery Box, at its usual time, 8 PM ET. Hosted and judged by Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Tiffany Derry, the upcoming segment will showcase the five duos from the losing team in the previous challenge, competing against each other in the season's first-ever "dreaded" pressure test: a dessert round.

Only those who can impress the expert chefs with their culinary skills will remain in the contest, while one duo will end their journey on the show.

What was shown in the preview of episode 7 of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos?

At the end of episode 6, viewers got a glimpse of the upcoming episode, where the unsafe duos were challenged to showcase their dessert skills. Five pairs from the losing team, the Blue Team, entered the kitchen to take on the "dreaded" pressure test and secure their positions in the competition.

"Black aprons on," Gordon said.

While speaking to the cameras, one of the elimination nominees, Javier, expressed his feelings of competing in the pressure test, saying it was like attending one's "own funeral." Regardless of how tense the contestants were, Gordon informed them that the judges had raised "the bar" even higher.

Each duo had a mystery box, typically made out of wood, placed in front of them on the counter. However, unlike the usual, Gordon revealed that those boxes were "made out of chocolate."

"So, it's a make-or-break shot for survival," the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos judge said as the contestants smashed the boxes with a hammer.

While Joe reminded the participants to put their best foot forward, as "one duo will be eliminated," Gordon chimed in, saying he expected "absolute perfection."

However, the challenge proved difficult for many, as chocolate appeared to be a difficult ingredient to tackle. Tensions escalated inside the kitchen as the contestants made mistakes under pressure.

The preview showed Gordon criticizing someone's dish, stating:

"It's like it's dropped straight out of my bulldog's a**h*le."

Who are the unsafe contestants headed to the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos pressure test in episode 7?

In episode 6, the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos contestants participated in their first-ever team challenge, where they were split into the Blue Team and the Red Team. For the challenge, both teams had to prepare a seafood-centric meal for 101 fishermen and their families. While both teams tried their best, the Blue Team failed to outperform their competitors and earned a spot in the pressure test.

The captains of the Blue Team were Timothy and Athena, and the remaining members were: Azu and Javier, Darce and Courtney, Kayla and Ryan Kate, and Tonne and Cait.

In episode 7 of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos, these pairs will face off in a high-stakes pressure test to compete for a position in the contest.

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

