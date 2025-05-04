MasterChef season 15: Release date, judges, and more explored 

MasterChef, the popular cooking TV competition series, was officially renewed by Fox for a 15th season. Since its debut, the beloved show has gained the love of both foodies and fans of reality TV as it features exciting challenges with well-regarded judges from around the world in addition to committed home cooks who compete in the cooking competition.

In addition to delicious cuisine, the show provides viewers with original show aspects. There will be a new judge joining the competition when MasterChef returns!

The show is set to return on May 21 at 8 pm ET on Fox and be available for streaming on Hulu.

MasterChef Season 15 release date and times for different regions

Time Zone Air Time Date Eastern (ET) 8:00 PM May 21, 2025 Central (CT) 7:00 PM May 21, 2025 Pacific (PT) 5:00 PM May 21, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 1:00 AM May 22, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 2:00 AM May 22, 2025 Australia (AEST) 10:00 AM May 22, 2025

Meet the judges

Gordon Ramsay, an award-winning chef and executive producer, will return as a host and judge with renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich, and stepping in for the outgoing Aarón Sánchez, Tiffany Derry will be joining them.

Gordon Ramsay, best known for his roles as a judges on various cooking shows, was born in Scotland and raised in England. Gordon had training from some of the top chefs in the world. He opened his first fully owned restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, in 1998 when he was 31.

The restaurant immediately earned three Michelin stars, the highest honor in the culinary industry.

Gordon Ramsay is one of just four chefs in the United Kingdom to maintain three stars, and his restaurant is now the oldest in London to hold this distinction.

Famous restaurateur Joe Bastianich also returns, he co-owns over 16 restaurants worldwide, including Eataly Americas (co-founder), Babbo, Lupa, Becco, Casa Mono, Mozza Group (Los Angeles, as well as Cabo/Mexico, London, and Singapore).

In addition, he is a New York Times bestselling novelist and an award-winning writer.

Tiffany is 35 years old and has been cooking for 25 years. She participated in season 7 of Bravo's Top Chef, placing fifth and taking home the title of fan favorite. She will judge alongside Joe and host Gordon.

Since her time on Top Chef, she has made appearances on cooking programs such as Best American Recipe, Chopped, Bar Rescue, Cutthroat Kitchen, Worst Cooks in America, and Bobby's Triple Threat.

She was a finalist for the James Beard Awards in 2022 for both best new restaurant and best Texan chef at Dallas' Roots Southern Table. She will bring her straightforward approach to the table as a judge.

"Welp the cat is out the bag!! Ya girl is the newest judge on Masterchef!! Did yall hear me? OMG it’s crazy because I’ve known for a while but now it feels real!!" She took to Instagram to write about her excitement to join the show.

Season 15 returns with a theme

The theme for this season is MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. This means, for the first time, home cooks will compete in pairs throughout the show.

Relationships will be put to the test in some of the most difficult situations to date, whether they be between married and dating couples, mothers and daughters, siblings, closest friends, or divorcees.

The pressure test will also be returning, adding to the high stakes these participants will face.

No trailer has been released yet, but when the release date for this summer approaches, fans can check back. The number of contestants or names has also not been released yet.

There will undoubtedly be some of the most difficult challenges and great dishes, like always.

Only one pair will ultimately receive the trophy, the $250,000 cash prize, and the title of MasterChefs. So stay tuned to find out.

Watch MasterChef season 15 on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and on Hulu the following day.

