Top Chef season 22 episode 8 recap: Contestants go on Restaurant Wars while Tristen receives heartbreaking news

Top Chef aired its latest episode on May 1, 2025, on Bravo. Hosted by Kristen Kish, with judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, the show features chefs competing in cooking challenges. In the previous episode, Top Chef Canada host Eden Grinshpan visited. The chefs first competed for a $10,000 prize, then faced a pizza challenge. Henry’s dish fell short, leading to his elimination.

In the latest episode of Top Chef, the teams were told that the elimination challenge for this week was going to be Restaurant Wars. Team 1's Tristen received news back from home, which made him emotional. Ultimately, one more contestant was eliminated from the competition, leaving only seven in contention.

What happened in Top Chef season 22 episode 8?

The Top Chef episode kicked off with the contestants receiving an envelope from Kristen that asked them to gather up at the Warehouse. They were soon greeted by two guest judges. First was season 11 finalist, Nina Compton, and second was Top Chef Canada judge Janet Zuccarini. The host soon revealed that this week they will be competing in Restaurant Wars.

The cheftestants had to create their very own restaurant concept in the upcoming 24 hours. They also had to create a three-course menu and provide two options per course. The teams were decided through picking knives with Team 1 and Team 2 written on them.

"Strategically, I don't wanna be on a team with Tristen. He has immunity, so if you lose, you have a 33% chance of being eliminated," expressed Vinny.

Team 1 consisted of Cesar Murillo, Bailey Sullivan, Paula Endara and Shuai Wang for restaurant Nonna Pipon, with Shuai doing front of house and Paula being the executive chef. Team 2 was Massimo Piedimonte, Tristen Epps, Vinny Loseto, and Lana Lagomarsini for restaurant Phlora & Phauna, with Massimo doing front of house and Tristen being the executive chef.

The Nonna Pipon team chose three-course menus for Top Chef. For the first course, it was either Bailey's chipotle chorizo arancini with tonnato aioli or Shuai's seafood pasta with aguachile.

The second course offered Cesar's ancho-braised short rib with polenta or Bailey's cannelloni al forno with toasted pepitas and almond romesco. For dessert, the choice was between Paula's torta di noci with tres leches or Cesar's churros with pistachio crème anglaise.

The Phlora team’s first course was either Lana’s cured and smoked trout with potlikker consommé or Tristen’s grilled mushroom escovitch with Canadian scallops and dawadawa broth.

For the second course, Vinny's butternut squash confit with grilled pork and XO sauce, and Lana's truffle, potato, and celery root pithivier with lamb jus. The third course had the choice of Massimo's corn cremeux with corn ice cream, grilled blueberries, and a blueberry crisp, or Tristen's milk chocolate custard with dirt chocolate and caramelized parsnips.

During the prep time, Tristen got to know that his stepfather had a massive stroke and was in a coma. He later revealed in a confession that his stepfather passed away the next day. Later, the teams competed and served the judges as per their restaurant's themes. After tasting the dishes, the judges declared Team Phlora & Phauna the winner.

Shuai and Paula were chosen as the weakest contestants, out of which Paula was eliminated. Ultimately, the Top Chef hopeful would go to Last Chance Kitchen, from where she could try to come back.

