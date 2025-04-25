"Drop the ego now": Top Chef host Kristen Kish opens up about the lessons that shaped her career

Top Chef host Kristen Kish reflected on the early lessons that shaped her career during episode 9 of the podcast 9 to 5ish with theSkimm, released on April 23, 2025. She shared how her confidence after graduating from culinary school did not fully prepare her for the realities of leadership in a kitchen.

Ad

“But I hadn't learned leadership skills in order to deploy all those skills in a really good way. And so it's easier now to say, drop the ego now that I've learned what it feels like and what can happen when you do that,” Kristen shared during the conversation.

Raised in the Midwest as a Korean adoptee, Kristen did not always dream of competing on national television or hosting a major show. Instead, her career path included opportunities and the guidance of mentors who saw potential in her. She spoke about the important role mentorship played in helping her move beyond day-to-day kitchen work and consider a broader future.

Ad

Trending

The episode also explored how confronting her own assumptions and ego allowed Kristen to build a stronger foundation for her work. She explained that personal growth and the willingness to keep learning were important steps in reaching where she is today.

A mentor who changed Top Chef host Kristen's mindset

Ad

Kristen Kish discussed the influence of chef Barbara Lynch on her career. She explained that working in a woman-led kitchen provided her with support she had not experienced before. Reflecting on her time as a line cook, Kristen said:

“At that time in my life, I hadn't had anyone champion me beyond what my job was.”

Although Barbara was not present every day in the kitchen, her encouragement made a lasting impact. Kristen shared that Barbara saw something in her that allowed her to "dream of a future." She added that Barbara helped her believe in bigger possibilities for herself. Kristen credited Barbara’s support for giving her the push she needed to join Top Chef.

Ad

“Top Chef – I wouldn't have done it without her. If she did not push me to do it, I would have never done it on my own,” Kristen said.

The mentorship Kristen received was about preparing her for a future beyond the immediate tasks at hand. “She was preparing me for a future,” Kristen explained. Barbara’s guidance focused on helping her see her potential, not just in the kitchen, but in opportunities that would come later. This approach helped Kristen build the confidence needed to take important steps in her career.

Ad

Learning to step back and relearn

Ad

Top Chef star Kristen Kish reflected on how her mindset after culinary school needed to change. She explained that while she graduated with technical skills, she did not yet understand how to lead or manage people.

“I got out of culinary school and I was like, I earned this job. I can be a chef,” she recalled.

However, she soon realised that having skills alone was not enough. Kristen said that ego got in the way, making her believe she was ready to move straight into leadership roles. She shared that it took experience to see the gap between knowing how to cook and knowing how to lead a team. Kristen also spoke about how ego can protect insecurities and pride.

Ad

“Ego is protecting a lot of things that keep you safe or make you feel like you're safe,” she explained.

Letting go of ego, she said, was not easy but was necessary for personal and professional growth. Over time, Kristen focused on building leadership skills and learning from her mistakes. She shared that accepting the need to grow and adapt helped her better apply her talents.

Ad

Watch new episodes of Top Chef season 22 airing every Thursday on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More