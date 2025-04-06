Top Chef season 22: Who has been eliminated so far?

As of April 4, 2025, four episodes of Top Chef season 22 have already aired. The new season auditions took place across Canada and started with 15 contestants who were put through high-stakes challenges right away, individually and in groups.

Kristen Kish, Gail Simmons, and Tom Colicchio are in the judge panel of the show, and each episode has a guest judge to test the chefs' ability to adapt and their cooking skills. The first episode of the season aired on March 13, 2025.

From Toronto to cold dishes inspired by hockey terms, each episode has featured different twists, like unusual ingredients and Quickfire tasks based on Jamaican patties and poutine.

The Top Chef season 22 has already seen four chefs eliminated, Mimi Weissenborn, Bailey Sullivan, Anya El-Wattar, Zubair Mohajir, each departing after struggling with execution, creativity, or flavour clarity.

Episode 1: Mimi Weissenborn eliminated after regional Canadian challenge in Top Chef

In the first episode of season 22 of Top Chef, the Elimination Challenge had contestants make food from five different parts of Canada. Mimi Weissenborn, who had been on the winning team in the Quickfire Challenge, had trouble keeping track of time and execution.

Judges didn't like her dish, which had a potato purée, because it was too gummy and not refined enough. David Zilber, a guest chef, called it "elevated hospital food."

Even though Mimi tried to use regional flavours, her dish was judged to be the weakest in the group.

At the judges’ table, she acknowledged the issues,

“Fundamentally I had a lot of executional flaws,” Mimi said.

The judges agreed that her errors outweighed those of the other contestants in the bottom group.

As a result, Mimi was eliminated and sent to Last Chance Kitchen for an opportunity to re-enter the competition later in the season.

Episode 2: Bailey Sullivan sent home after maple-themed brunch

The second episode of Top Chef featured a maple syrup-themed Elimination Challenge, where contestants were divided into two teams and asked to create a seven-course brunch menu.

Bailey Sullivan faced technical issues during the cooking process, particularly with her maple tart, which failed to meet expectations.

Her mixer malfunctioned, forcing her to restart her dough, and the final dish lacked a clear maple flavour. Kristen Kish noted that the tart primarily tasted of flour, while guest judge Daniel Boulud criticised the inclusion of honey, saying it overpowered the required ingredient.

Despite creative efforts from her teammates, Bailey’s dish was considered the weakest.

Henry Lu also landed in the bottom two, but his fried chicken dish retained some merit, allowing him to stay in the competition. Bailey reflected on her elimination, admitting the dish didn’t come together as planned.

As she exited, she joined Last Chance Kitchen for a potential return.

Episode 3 and episode 4 eliminations

In episode 3 of Top Chef, the Elimination Challenge tasked chefs with creating cold dishes inspired by Canadian hockey terms, each linked to a surprise ingredient. Anya El-Wattar received “eggs” as her key component and presented a pine-needle ice cream with sea-buckthorn cake.

The judges found her dish lacking in both technical precision and clarity of flavour. Her interpretation of the challenge fell short in highlighting the assigned ingredient, which was expected to be central.

Meanwhile, other contestants such as Katianna, Corwin, and Tristen delivered standout plates that embraced both concept and execution.

Anya’s dish failed to achieve the same level of cohesion. During deliberation, the judges considered her plate the weakest, stating both the inconsistency of textures and the lack of a strong egg element.

She was eliminated and moved to Last Chance Kitchen. Reflecting on her departure,

“I really thought I could push the boundaries, but it didn’t land,” Anya shared.

Zubair was eliminated in episode 4 after presenting a duck dish inspired by butter tarts in the Elimination Challenge.

While his plating was visually appealing, the technical execution fell short. His duck was overcooked, and the overall flavours did not reflect the intended dessert inspiration.

Fans can watch all the three episodes of Top Chef currently streaming on Bravo.

