“Again ftw!!!” — Top Chef fans react to Tristen winning the immunity

Top Chef season 22 episode 7 was released on April 24, 2025. The season stuck to its Destination Canada theme and saw the contestants making a pizza as a tribute to the birthplace of Hawaiian pizza. Titled You Wanna Pizza Me?, the episode saw the chefs first making something based on the food scum left on the dirty dishes. Their second challenge was to make a pizza.

Tristen made a quick'n'dirty jollof rice in the Quickfire challenge, which garnered praise from the judges. But it was Henry who bagged the win with his maple butter rice balls in oatmeal broth and won $10,000. Tristen's and Massimo's dishes were rated highly.

In the second round, most contestants were nervous about nailing the pizza. Tristen said that people felt like it was they who were cooking, and it was their own dish, but they were wrong because it came from where they worked. He then came up with an inventive pizza that earned him the win. He combined anchovies with ranch sauce and pickled grapes on lahmajun bread.

Fans of Top Chef reacted to Tristan's immunity win on X.

"Tristan again ftw!!! Bet!" a fan said.

"Just for pulling off a jollof rice in a competition show setting, I'm super hoping Tristan wins this season," said another fan.

"I think he is going to win Top Chef," added a third.

"Tristan was on Bobby Flay show & won against him," commented another.

Fans of Top Chef praised his cooking and commended his winning streak.

"Katianna was hands down top 2 with Tristan. That’s crazy….," an X user wrote.

"I'm tired of Tristen winning lol it should have been Vinny," another user wrote.

"Protect Tristen at all costs. We don’t need any twists. This man is the clear winner. He even lifted Vinny’s game, like a good leader," commented one.

"I don't believe Tristen bc every time something is not his thing, he does well and win!!" wrote another.

Who was eliminated on Top Chef season 22 episode 7?

After securing the win in the first round by making oatmeal with glutinous rice balls, maple butter, toasted oats, and oatmeal broth, Henry bagged the Quickfire Challenge win and took home the $10,000 prize that came with it.

So it was surprising to see him lose in the immunity challenge and go home. What drove the judges to criticize his dish in the second round was the absence of bread, as he forgot the bag of dough in his shopping cart. To save his pho-inspired pizza, he used rice.

He tried crisping short-grain rice to make a base for his own version of sushi pizza. However, he only crisped it halfway, which caused his base to break. As a result, his pizza lacked structure. Tom, one of the judges, said that it was a Pizza challenge, yet they got a bowl of rice.

While Henry was sent home, Paula and Cesar's dishes also received critical reviews. However, fundamental issues with Henry's pizza sent him packing, and they were saved.

For more updates on Top Chef season 22, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @bravotopchef. To watch the latest season, viewers can tune in to Bravo at 9 pm ET on Thursdays.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More