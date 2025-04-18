"This competition echoes the thrill of sports" — Former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi to lead America’s Culinary Cup on CBS

America's Culinary Cup was officially announced by CBS on April 17, 2025. Padma Lakshmi will host the new cooking competition series. She's also behind its creation and serves as the executive producer. CBS plans to air the show during its 2025-2026 broadcast season.

America's Culinary Cup, as per the announcement, will bring together "the nation's most decorated chefs". They'll face various challenges to test their creativity, presentation, leadership, and other skills. Padma Lakshmi, who hosted Top Chef for 19 seasons, expressed her excitement to return to reality cooking competitions.

"This competition echoes the thrill of sports and the American spirit as we cheer on our favorite chefs," she described the series.

Lakshmi also added that the show welcomes top chefs from all over the country to share their distinctive cooking styles. Lakshmi has been nominated for 16 Emmys for her work on Top Chef and Taste the Nation, stated that she is excited to collaborate with CBS on this new project.

Padma Lakshmi’s vision for America’s Culinary Cup

In the official announcement, Padma Lakshmi talked about her vision for America’s Culinary Cup, focusing on blending competitive spirit with culinary artistry. She shared that the show would have the same excitement and "thrill," often associated with sports competitions.

"I’m very excited to work with CBS and partner with Susan on ‘America’s Culinary Cup," Lakshmi said.

Padma Lakshmi, who left Top Chef in 2023 to focus on other creative projects, said that hosting Top Chef had meant being away from home for eight months a year, which she found "exhausting and untenable." With America's Culinary Cup, Lakshmi hopes to challenge herself creatively while continuing to grow her successful career in food television.

In an exclusive interview with Variety in August 2023,

“I’m leaving the show at a very high point, in very capable hands. Now, it’s time for me to challenge myself creatively,” she shared.

The show’s format will involve elite chefs facing off in tests that measure creativity, endurance, leadership, and presentation skills. CBS described the competition as “one-of-a-kind,” offering a new experience for both chefs and viewers.

Production details and Lakshmi’s career after Top Chef

America’s Culinary Cup will be produced by Delicious Entertainment and Aha Studios. Padma Lakshmi will serve as an executive producer through her production company, Delicious Entertainment. Susan Rovner, who is partnering with Lakshmi on this series, will produce it through Aha Studios.

After leaving Top Chef in 2023, Lakshmi focused on her Hulu series Taste the Nation, along with writing books and exploring new creative opportunities. Reflecting on her decision to move on from Top Chef,

“I also felt I’ve done everything I set out to do and more at Top Chef. Other complex factors went into me just being done with Top Chef, which we don’t have time to go into here,” she shared with Variety.

Padma Lakshmi has received 16 Emmy nominations over her career, mainly through her work on Top Chef and Taste the Nation. Her reputation as a respected host and producer positions her well for this new series. CBS has announced that America’s Culinary Cup will premiere during the 2025-2026 broadcast season, although an exact date has not yet been shared.

The announcement reflects CBS’s plan to expand its unscripted programming, particularly in the culinary space. Lakshmi is represented by CAA and other agencies for her television and creative projects. As America’s Culinary Cup moves into production, more details about the format and participating chefs are expected to be revealed.

Watch all the episodes of Top Chef available to stream on Bravo.

