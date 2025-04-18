Top Chef contestant Katianna Hong’s Yangban closes in Arts District, plans to reopen elsewhere 

Top Chef contestant Katianna Hong appeared on the Canada-set season, but outside the show, she and her husband John Hong announced a major update about their Los Angeles restaurant.. In an Instagram post shared on Yangban’s official page on April 17, 2025, the Hongs confirmed that their Arts District location has officially closed.

Ad

Talking about Yangban’s journey,

“When we opened Yangban in the heart of the Arts District, it was never just about a restaurant — it was a reflection of our heritage and our journey,” the caption said.

They described the space as one that fostered “meaningful moments, creative growth, and the unwavering support of our community.” While the decision marks a shift, the couple assured supporters that it is “the beginning of something new.”

Ad

Trending

After more than five years in Los Angeles, the Hongs shared that they are now exploring “fresh ideas, new spaces, and thoughtful ways to continue sharing our food and stories.” A representative confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on April 17, 2025, that Yangban will be relaunched in a new location in Los Angeles, with details still to be announced.

Top Chef contestant Katianna Hong reflects on Yangban’s closure and future plans

Ad

In their Instagram statement, Top Chef star Katianna and her husband John Hong shared that Yangban represented much more than just a restaurant.

“Yangban gave us the space to share a new narrative of Korean American identity, and we’re deeply grateful to everyone who came through with curiosity and open hearts,” they wrote.

The restaurant, which had temporarily closed in December for renovations, will not reopen in the Arts District as initially expected. The Hongs also reflected on their time living in Los Angeles,

Ad

“While this moment marks a shift, it’s also the beginning of something new. After more than five years in Los Angeles, we’ve had the chance to really live in this city — to explore, connect, and be inspired by the people and places around us,” the couple shared.

They noted that stepping away gave them time to travel and reflect on their creative journey. While they have not disclosed the reason for the closure, the couple stated they are “in the midst of exploring new possibilities.” A representative confirmed to The Times that they are actively searching for a new space to reopen Yangban elsewhere in Los Angeles.

Ad

Katianna Hong’s Top Chef appearance and Yangban’s next chapter

Ad

As Katianna Hong competes on Top Chef's current season, the closure announcement has drawn attention to the future of Yangban. On Instagram, the Hongs reassured supporters,

“Stay tuned — we can’t wait to share with you what’s next,” the caption said.

The couple highlighted that their experiences at Yangban over the years allowed them to “grow creatively” and that this next chapter will build on everything they have learned. The Los Angeles Times report added that no reopening date or new address has been finalised yet, but the plan is to stay within Los Angeles.

Ad

The Hongs ended their message with a note of appreciation:

“Thank you for being part of our journey!” they shared.

As they continue in both their creative and professional paths, more updates about Yangban’s next steps are expected in the coming months.

Katianna Hong had a strong run on Top Chef: Destination Canada, winning two elimination challenges and securing three total wins, including one with immunity, before her elimination in episode 6.

Ad

Watch new episodes of Top Chef season 22 airing every Thursday on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More