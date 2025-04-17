Survivor 50 announces fan vote to choose between twists or a more "straightforward" game

Survivor is letting fans shape the upcoming Survivor 50 season. During the April 16, 2025 episode of Survivor 48, CBS announced the third round of voting under the "Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans" campaign. Viewers now have the opportunity to decide whether they want a season filled with or without twists.

The voting categories also include selecting the design of the individual immunity necklace and deciding if players should start with supplies or earn them through gameplay. CBS described the twist decision with two options: fans can either "keep the game straightforward" or "keep the game shifting."

According to the official announcement, a straightforward game would limit surprises and allow players to rely mainly on strategy and social skills. On the other hand, keeping the game shifting would introduce twists that force players to adapt and rethink their strategies.

Fans can vote by visiting survivor50cbs.votenow.tv. The results will be kept confidential and revealed only when Survivor 50 airs in February 2026. This fan involvement continues the trend set by earlier voting rounds that covered tribe colors, food supplies, tribe swaps, and final challenges.

Fans to choose between twists or a straightforward game in Survivor 50

The main focus of the third round of voting revolves around twists. CBS gave fans two choices. The first option, called "Keep the game straightforward,"

“I don’t like twists — they get in the way of a clean game. I want a season where players can lean on strategy and social skills, not sudden surprises that blow up their plans. So let’s go old school — twists should be very rare,” the description said.

The second option is "Keep the game shifting."

“I love twists! They add excitement and uncertainty, keeping the players on their toes, and forcing them to adapt and rethink their strategy. Bring on the twists!” CBS explained this.

In recent seasons, twists such as vote-stealing advantages, journey trips with risks, the Knowledge Is Power advantage, and the Shot in the Dark have been common.

For example, during Survivor 48, Mitch Guerra, Mary Zheng, and Thomas Krottinger took part in a journey where Mitch earned a Block a Vote advantage, Thomas earned a Steal a Vote, and Mary lost her vote after failing a puzzle challenge.

Immunity necklaces and tribe supplies also open for voting

The immunity necklace design vote gives fans the choice of which necklace style they want to see in Survivor 50. CBS did not specify the options available for voting, but fans can expect styles inspired by previous seasons. As for tribe supplies, fans will choose between automatically giving castaways essential supplies or making them earn them through challenges.

Tribe supplies typically include basic survival items like tarps, machetes, and fishing gear. CBS introduced the options with this question: “Give them their supplies or make them earn them?” This continues the trend of fan participation throughout Survivor 48.

In previous rounds, fans decided on whether players should receive rice at camp, whether to keep the fire-making challenge at final four, and which final immunity challenge to feature. CBS has stated that the full results of all voting rounds will be kept secret until Survivor 50 premieres, ensuring that contestants head into the game without knowing the setup.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Survivor 48 airing every Wednesday on CBS.

