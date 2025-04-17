Who was eliminated in Survivor 48 episode 8? Details explored

Chicago Fire Lieutenant Chrissy Sarnowsky exited Survivor 48 through a 6-1 vote during Episode 8's tribal council on April 16, 2025. The 55-year-old contestant became the second jury member following Eva Erickson's immunity win in the "Get a Grip" pole endurance challenge.

In Survivor 48 episode 8, five pairs competed in a multi-stage challenge, and Star Toomey lost her vote during a Journey game. Kyle Fraser's support for Kamilla Karthigesu caused shifts in strategy, while Eva gained an advantage at the reward meal. At the tribal council, Chrissy was voted out by David, Eva, Mary, Joe, Kyle, and Kamilla. One vote was cast against Shauhin.

Survivor 48 episode 8 sends Chrissy to jury after team challenge dispute

Born on October 23, 1969, Chrissy Sarnowsky grew up on Chicago's south side in a welfare family facing financial constraints. As per The Cinemaholic magazine, she earned her GED after initially dropping out of school and working in an office.

At ages 18-19, she enrolled in EMT school and Paramedic School following a friend's suggestion. A motorcycle accident during her clinical training influenced her career path toward emergency services.

By age 21, Survivor 48 star established her career foundation and served as a Paramedic for six years in the Chicago Fire Department. She later combined her medical expertise to become a Firefighter Paramedic on engine duty. Her 33-year career includes responding to emergencies while managing 65 pounds of equipment.

She stays close with 18 childhood friends from her softball team, The Pretenders, and they still take yearly trips together. As a single mom, she focused on raising her son, whom she calls her "mini-me."

She got into Survivor at age 30, starting a tradition of watching episodes with her mom and talking about them afterward. On the show, she used her team experience and parenting skills to handle pressure and connect with other players.

Elimination day and The Challenge journey

In Survivor 48 episode 8, the remaining contestants on the Niu Nai beach started their morning with specific instructions for partner selection. The process revealed key relationships as players made their choices. Shauhin Davari selected Kamilla Karthigesu first, establishing their connection.

David Kinne chose Mary Zheng as his partner, while Kyle Fraser paired with Chrissy. Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter formed a team, which left Star Toomey and Mitch Guerra together by default.

The Survivor 48 episode 8 progressed with numerous strategic discussions. Eva shared information about Chrissy's previous statements regarding Shauhin's elimination during the last vote.

The immunity challenge had three phases, with players being eliminated along the way. In the first round, teams crawled through sand tunnels to collect puzzle pieces and place flags. Joe and Eva finished first, followed by David and Mary, and then Kyle and Chrissy. Shauhin/Kamilla and Star/Mitch were eliminated.

In the second phase, teams built staircases and crossed rope bridges. David and Mary finished first, and Joe and Eva came in second after Kyle and Chrissy fell on the bridge. This set the final individual competitors.

The last stage brought four players to the pole endurance test. David and Joe struggled early, with Joe dropping first, followed quickly by David. Mary and Eva remained, creating intense competition. Mary showed determination but gradually lost position on the pole. As a result, Eva earned her first individual immunity of the season.

The victory included a reward featuring tacos and desserts, where Eva discreetly found an advantage scroll hidden among the food items.

The Survivor 48 episode 8 tribal council featured direct exchanges about alliance structures. Chrissy spoke about the grouping of physically strong players, specifically mentioning Eva and Joe's partnership.

The voting results showed a clear majority decision. With Star unable to participate due to her Journey outcome, seven votes determined the elimination. Six votes targeted Chrissy, with one vote cast for Shauhin. The result marked Chrissy's exit and established her position as the second jury member following Cedrek Survivor 48 episode 8.

Fans can watch new episodes of Survivor 48 on CBS.

