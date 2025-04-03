"I love a petty queen" — Survivor fans react to Sai's shocking vote against Cedrek at the Tribal Council

Survivor season 48 released its latest episode on April 2, 2025. Titled Doing the Damn Thing, it saw the 13 castaways head for their first Tribal Council after merging at the Lagi camp. Charity received the majority of votes and was eliminated, while Sai received the second-highest votes. However, there was one vote against Cedrek, which was later revealed to have come from Sai.

Sai, Charity, and Eva's names were the primary ones floating around before the Tribal Council. Cedrek was never considered by the castaways as a possible target. But even then, he found his name in one of the votes. Sai's conflict with Cedrek began at the pre-swap Tribal Council, where Cedrek nominated Sai twice but ultimately eliminated Justin after suggesting a "stipulation" to Mary and Sai.

Sai's frustration with Cedrek increased after Bianca's elimination in the previous episode, a blindside she was unaware of. Consequently, when Cedrek approached her in the latest episode, she said she was "not willing" to speak. Their feud ultimately resulted in the sole vote against Cedrek.

Survivor season 48 fans on X commented on Sai's decision to use her vote against Cedrek, even when she knew it would not impact the decision in any way. While many appreciated her move, others found it hilarious since Cedrek had saved her during past eliminations, but she voted for him the first chance she got.

A Survivor fan reacts to Sai's vote against Cedrek (Image via X/ @_realitySEA)

"Sai voting for Cedrek took me out I love a petty queen," a fan wrote.

"SAI VOTING CEDREK FIRST CHANCE SHE GOT EVEN IF HE WASNT THE TARGET VOTE LMAO," another fan commented.

"Sai randomly voting Cedrek oh this DIVA," a netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor fans reacted to the hilarity of Sai's single vote against Cedrek, while others applauded her move.

"With every single chance Cedrek has had to get rid of Sai all he has done is SAVE her each time.. Meanwhile she hates him and was the only person to write his name Cedrek, whater you doing buddy?" a user reacted.

"sai casting a petty vote on cedrek and almost going home because of it... you could NEVER get me to say anything bad about her i love her so bad," a person commented.

"that one stray vote sai cast for cedrek just to make him sweat a bit i know that felt good," another fan wrote.

"Cedrek’s first and only vote against all season coming from Sai at a tribal where 12 other votes were cast, 5 of them against Sai (and Cedrek didn’t vote for her this time), feels so right," one user posted.

Other Survivor fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Sai saw the opportunity for payback and knew it had to be done with that Cedrek vote lolol," a person reacted.

"sai voted for cedrek for the f**k of it and still didn't go home," another netizen commented.

Survivor alum Sai wins a hidden advantage and enjoys the merge feast

The episode saw the season's first individual immunity competition, which Kyle won, removing himself from the chopping block. However, before the challenge commenced, the Survivor castaways were given the opportunity to find a hidden advantage that could help them in the immunity challenge. Sai and Charity went head to head, but Sai grabbed the advantage just in time, defeating Charity.

It allowed her to skip the obstacle course in the immunity task and also enjoy the merge feast, which she bragged about later in the episode to the rest of the cast members. At the merge feast, Sai agreed to vote for Eva, after learning she had an immunity idol, but was not against the idea of eliminating Charity. Meanwhile, Charity, Chrissy, and Eva discussed targeting Sai.

Eva then convinced Joe and Shauhin to target Sai instead of Charity. While Joe saw merit in the plan, Shauhin seemed skeptical because, although he did not trust Sai, he could not let Civa members unite to form a group of their own.

At the Tribal Council, once the Survivor players cast their votes, host Jeff Probst started reading them out. Charity received seven votes in favor of her elimination, while Sai received five. Meanwhile, Cedrek received one. Consequently, Charity became the sixth person voted out of Survivor season 48.

Survivor season 48 drops new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET only on CBS.

