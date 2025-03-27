"10S ACROSS THE BOARD" — Survivor fans react to Joe comforting an emotional Eva during the immunity challenge

Survivor season 48 released episode 5, titled Master Class Deception, on March 26, 2025. It saw the three tribes put their best foot forward to outperform the other and secure immunity. Eva from the Lagi tribe completed the task just in the nick of time but broke down after, feeling overwhelmed. Joe from the rival Vula tribe rushed to her aid and comforted her once the host, Jeff Probst, permitted him.

Ad

Eva eventually calmed down after Joe embraced her and eased her nerves. Soon after, Eva opened up about having autism to the remaining cast members, making Jeff emotional. She explained that she often got overstimulated whenever she experienced "autism episodes," and added that such situations made her emotional and lose control of herself.

Eva had previously discussed her autism with Joe alone, during the season premiere. She had also informed the fire captain about things he could do if the competition overwhelmed her at any given time. However, since Joe was no longer on Eva's tribe after the swap, he could not comfort her because tribes were not allowed to mingle. However, once Jeff gave him a sign, he rushed to her aid.

Ad

Trending

The emotional reunion brought tears to many eyes, including Jeff's. Survivor fans on X were equally appreciative of Joe's support for Eva. They praised him for looking out for her in a moment they believed was important for all.

A Survivor fan comments on Eva and Joe's emotional moment (Image via X/ @KTSylar)

"EVA. JOE. JEFF. 10S ACROSS THE BOARD. When I tell you that man wanted to go help her THE WHOLE TIME. It's not good game play, but man what a moment for the series. I ain't never seen Jeff lose it too. I'm over here dry heaving," a fan wrote.

Ad

"I've never cried so much during survivor. These beautiful people have Jeff crying too," another fan commented.

"Watching Joe hold Eva and calm her down after her episode was one of the most touching moments I’ve ever seen on #Survivor," a netizen tweeted.

Survivor fans appreciated Joe for comforting Eva when she felt overstimulated during the challenge.

Ad

"Joe caring so much is probably gonna be his downfall but you can feel in this moment that Joe is more than just words. It’s such a dangerous thing to show that connection with Eva but there’s some wisdom in the authenticity and vulnerability he displayed," a user reacted.

"It was incredible to watch what Eva teach Joe to do upon meeting her in the premiere if she an episode. And 4 episodes later, he puts that into practice," a person commented.

Ad

"I’d be willing to say what happened tonight between Eva and Joe was the coolest moment in #Survivor history. Hands down. So cool," another fan wrote.

"Sobbing. This interaction on #Survivor between Joe and Eva. Wow, just wow! That was powerful, such a beautiful raw moment," one user posted.

Other Survivor fans expressed a similar sentiment.

Ad

"I may or may not have sobbed to witness Joe care sooo much to settle Eva down in this situation. As a parent, it hits the heart so hard," a person reacted.

"The way Jeff acknowledged breaking the game barrier by identifying/permitting Joe to help was perfect on an emotional, human, and game level. The way Eva shared her story and how it was received was also incredible. It gives hope for this world which is so broken rn," another commented.

Ad

"You're in a safe place" — Survivor star Joe tries to calm Eva's nerves

Ad

Eva was responsible for completing the last phase of the immunity task, where she needed to land the final ball into its place to secure immunity. While Vula had already completed the task, it was up to Eva to land the final ball to prevent her team from heading into the Tribal Council. Meanwhile, Civa needed two more balls to finish the task.

Although the Survivor star felt overwhelmed, she put her best foot forward and completed the task just in time, sending Civa into elimination. However, the moment's intensity and the value of the win proved to be a trigger for Eva. As soon as she completed the challenge, she broke down. While her teammates hugged and congratulated her, she continued to cry.

Ad

In the meantime, Joe applauded her from the sidelines, hoping to encourage her, but in vain. As soon as he got a sign from Jeff, he walked over to Eva and comforted her. He asked her to take deep breaths and held her hands. Eva thanked him and called him "amazing."

"You're in a safe place," he told her.

Ad

When questioned about their relationship, Joe explained that he would want someone to treat his daughter the way he comforted Eva. Eva then opened up about her autism, telling the castaways that doctors told her parents she could "at most" marry someone else with autism.

"I have these things called episodes, where when I get extremely overstimulated, I'll get ungrounded and lose control of myself," she added.

Ad

The Survivor star further mentioned that after she finished the challenge, everything "just came over" her and made her "extremely overwhelmed." Hearing that, Jeff also got emotional.

Survivor season 48 airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET only on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback