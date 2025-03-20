"Ick ick ick" — Survivor fans react to Eva's honest take on working with other women

Survivor season 48 returned with a new episode, titled The House Party's Over, on March 19, 2025. It saw the cast members get reassigned into new tribes. Eva, paired with David, Mary, Star, and Charity in the new Lagi tribe, allied with David, the only man on the team, telling him about her next target. With three additional women besides herself, Eva confessed she was not pleased with the ratio.

"I don't work well with girls," she told David.

The Survivor star, who had a father-daughter alliance with her previous tribemate, Joe, admitted that she was not accustomed to change. Moreover, she added that she preferred collaborating with men since she could not gel well with the ladies. Consequently, Eva informed David that she wanted to target the original Lagi member, Star, and have her torch snuffed.

Eva and David bonded over jet skis and consolidated their connection. David, on the other hand, had his target fixed on Charity, saying he disapproved of her gameplay.

Survivor fans on X criticized Eva's take on having other women on the team. They also called her out for targeting Star without trying to get to know her.

"Eva repeating that “I don’t work with women” to herself, speaking it into existence, rather than actually getting to know women for the people they are, is ick ick ick. Not good TV," a fan wrote.

"“I don’t work well with girls. I work better with the guys.” Now, I’m trying my best to be patient with Eva, but it’s just not happening," another fan commented.

"“I don’t work with the girls always worked with men my whole life” GET EVA OFF THE SHOW PLEASE GOD," a netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor fans were unimpressed by Eva's comment.

"Eva’s lack of adaptability is going to be her biggest downfall. It makes no sense to immediately target Star yet again rather than work with her for a few days. Even more annoying for her to only ally with men, like get with the girlies," a user reacted.

"Why is Eva so proudly continually sharing she hates women," a person commented.

"Eva actually is so weird..Instead of working with the ONE woman from her original team.. She insteads chooses to work with the one man that she just met and throws her team member under the bus to the whole team," another fan wrote.

"“i don’t like change, i don’t deal with change very well” welp, bye eva!!" one user posted.

Other Survivor season 48 fans said:

"now i liked eva but now she is just p*ssing me off with this whole “i only talk to men” like girl we get it," a person reacted.

"EVA WE GET IT YOU DON’T WORK WITH WOMEN," another netizen commented.

Survivor Season 48: The new Lagi tribe's group dynamic explored

The latest episode of Survivor saw Eva state and repeat how incompatible she was working with other women. However, besides her equation with the rest of her team, another noteworthy dynamic existed between Mary and David. During a group discussion, David admitted his girlfriend broke up with him because of "money issues." It was why he participated in Survivor, to win the $1M cash prize.

He explained that he saw the cash prize as a "roof over our head" and added that he would ask his ex-partner for "her ring size" after the show ended. Hearing that, Mary said:

"David literally is so selfless. He's just a really kind soul. He's a gentleman. And David is our provider. He's been taking care of all of us. He grew up with sisters and he's used to taking care of sisters, and I'll be your sister, David. Take care of me, please."

Meanwhile, Charity pretended she and David were "thick as thieves," but revealed in a confessional that she disapproved of his "Mr. Loyal" and "all-for-one" gameplay. She claimed she could "boss him around" and he would oblige but added that it was not how Survivor should be played. Charity said they needed one another because he was her "shield" while she was his strategy advisor.

However, David had other plans. While speaking to Eva, the Survivor star revealed no one trusted Charity in her original tribe since she played "too hard." He admitted he would take the first opportunity to "throw her under the bus" and get her out.

Survivor season 48 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on CBS.

