Survivor 48 episode 3 recap: Cedrek makes a game-changing decision while Mary saves herself with Shot in the Dark

Survivor 48 aired its third episode on March 12, 2025, featuring a Shot in the Dark play, a unique voting scenario, and Cedrek making a game-changing decision. The episode also introduced a dice-rolling challenge, where players risked gaining or losing votes, which impacted the later Tribal Council.

Ad

At Tribal Council, Mary played her Shot in the Dark, securing immunity and leaving the tribe with limited choices. This caused a tie vote between Sai and Justin, leading to multiple revotes. Ultimately, the final decision was up to Cedrek.

“The only person who has a voice at tonight’s Tribal is Cedrek. So Cedrek, you will decide who goes home tonight, either Sai or Justin. And if he can’t come to a decision, there’s no need to draw rocks. It’s only you. You will go home,” Jeff Probst explained.

Ad

Trending

This situation forced Cedrek to weigh his alliances and make a choice.

Mary’s Shot in the Dark success and the revotes in Survivor 48

Ad

In this episode of Survivor 48, the Tribal Council began with tension as Mary played her Shot in the Dark, drawing a SAFE scroll. This move gave her immunity and changed the voting dynamics. Since Mary and Justin had no votes, Sai and Cedrek’s votes canceled each other out, leading to a revote.

"We have a clear understanding that we cannot work with one another. But we also have a mutual respect for one another’s gameplay,” Sai told Mary.

Ad

Probst clarified the situation saying since there were no valid votes, revoting would take place. However, the second revote ended in a tie again, forcing Cedrek into the deciding position. Sai spoke to Cedrek, talking about Justin's lack of transparency. Meanwhile, Justin also tried to convince him.

“I’ll make my decision with a stipulation. That you and you [Sai and Mary] can cut it. I can’t live in a space where you can’t connect as teammates. That’s the only way that I would stay in this space," Cedrek said.

Ad

Despite the conversation, Cedrek chose to eliminate Justin, ending an alliance and altering the tribe’s future dynamics in Survivor 48.

Decisions shaping the game in Survivor 48

Ad

This episode of Survivor 48 also explored how players' decisions shaped the game. During the challenge, players risked gaining or losing votes based on dice outcomes. Kamilla secured an extra vote, while Justin and Bianca lost theirs.

“I’m so bummed. Your vote is your voice in this game, and now I do not have it,” Bianca said.

Back at camp, players decided whether to reveal the truth about their challenge outcomes. Kamilla chose to tell the truth,

Ad

"We'll use this against Lagi. I think everything’s great," she said.

Bianca, however, chose to lie to the larger group but confided in Thomas. Justin fabricated a story about the challenge, In a confessional, he admitted that he was "not sure" what did he even say to the group.

Justin tells Sai that Mary has no advantages, but Mary is focused on controlling her fate. She thinks about how to avoid going home and asks Mary why she stopped looking for the idol.

Ad

“Sometimes when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go,” Mary replied.

Watch new episodes of Survivor 48 airing every Wednesday only on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback