"One of the worst feelings ever" — Survivor 48 cast member Kyle reflects on losing the first challenge

The premiere of Survivor 48 aired on February 26, 2025, introducing a new group of castaways competing for the $1 million prize. With three tribes— Lagi, Civa, and Vula— representing the sun, moon, and sky, the season began with physical challenges and early alliances forming.

Among the players, Kyle found himself in a tough spot after losing the initial challenge that determined which tribe would receive essential supplies. Reflecting on the moment, he said,

“Losing the challenge, that was horrible; one of the worst feelings ever. I always viewed myself as a teammate that would get the job done.”

The season premiere of Survivor 48 featured the traditional obstacle challenge, where contestants fought for their initial resources. After the Lagi tribe won, the remaining two tribes had to send a representative to compete for the second set of supplies.

Kyle stepped up for his tribe, but the challenge did not go as planned. His approach was hurried, and a crucial mistake cost him the victory. Despite the setback, he remained determined to prove his value to his tribe moving forward.

The first challenge and Kyle’s struggle in Survivor 48

The first episode of Survivor 48 began with three tribes competing in an opening challenge to secure their starting supplies. The Lagi tribe, consisting of Star, Bianca, Joe, Eva, Thomas, and Shauhin, won the first round, leaving the other two tribes to select one member each to battle for the remaining resources. Kyle volunteered to represent his group, eager to prove himself.

The challenge required retrieving a machete, a pot, and a flint, while navigating obstacles. Kyle started strong but struggled with the precision required for some of the tasks. His approach became rushed, leading to a key mistake that ultimately cost him the win. His opponent, Kevin, managed to secure victory, leaving Kyle’s tribe without essential supplies.

“I felt like a screw-up. I let my tribe down. That sucks,” Kyle said.

Meanwhile, Kevin, who had secured victory, acknowledged the challenge's difficulty, stating,

"I trained for this, but once I hurt my shoulder, all bets were off."

Returning to camp, Kyle struggled to fit in as alliances had already formed. Some tribemates sympathized with his loss, while others doubted his potential in future challenges. Meanwhile, the winning tribe settled into camp, working together to establish a shelter and begin their survival journey.

Tribal council and the first elimination

On the Civa tribe, David attempted to establish himself as a strong competitor, while others kept an eye on potential threats. Meanwhile, on the Vula tribe, Sai took his approach to alliance-building, trying to secure multiple partnerships. Some castaways saw this as overplaying, which raised concerns about her trustworthiness.

Mary reflected in a confessional about Sai, saying,

“You’re trying way too hard. Can’t we make some connections first?”

Sai discovered the Beware Advantage, which included a puzzle lock that needed to be solved before she could claim an idol. Until she solved it, she would not have a vote at tribal council. She worked with her allies to crack the code, ultimately spelling out the word “listen,” and regaining her vote along with an immunity idol.

The immunity challenge in Survivor 48 was a physically demanding obstacle course ending in a puzzle. Lagi and Civa secured victory, sending Vula to the first tribal council of the season. Stephanie, who had volunteered for the final puzzle in the immunity challenge but failed to complete it, became the target.

She played her Shot in the Dark for a chance at safety, but it was unsuccessful. By a vote of 4-1, Stephanie was eliminated, making her the first contestant sent home in Survivor 48.

Survivor 48 airs every Wednesday on CBS.

