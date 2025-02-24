Survivor winner Rachel LaMont reportedly joins Jeff Probst to co-host a podcast show

Survivor host Jeff Probst revealed in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 19, 2025, that Survivor 47 winner Rachel LaMont will be joining him as the co-host of On Fire With Jeff Probst for the upcoming season. Each season, a former player has been selected to provide insights from a contestant’s perspective, alongside Probst and producer Jay Wolff.

Previous co-hosts included season 45 winner Dee Valladares and season 46 runner-up Charlie Davis.

Rachel's selection means that Rome Cooney, who had expressed interest in the role during the season, was not chosen. Probst shared that while several contestants from season 47 could have been a good fit, the decision to select Rachel was an "easy decision."

He highlighted her performance in the game and her ability to communicate effectively.

"We're very excited. The winner of Survivor 47, Rachel LaMont, is the cohost," Jeff stated.

Rachel responded to the announcement, noting that she had been a listener since the podcast's first season. She saw the move from playing the game to discussing it as a way to stay connected to the experience.

The upcoming season of On Fire With Jeff Probst will include conversations about Survivor 48, which begins on CBS on February 26, 2025.

Survivor 47 winner Rachel LaMont’s selection for the podcast

Jeff Probst explained that the decision to bring Rachel on as a co-host was made without an extensive selection process. He stated that her gameplay, communication skills, and strategic understanding made her an obvious choice.

While Rome Cooney had actively expressed interest in the role, the selection focused on finding someone who could provide strong insights from the game.

Jeff shared:

"Although there were a lot of people from 47 that would've been fun, including Rome, who desperately wanted to do it, for us it was a pretty easy decision."

He added:

"Rachel was such a dominant player in so many different ways, and such a good talker."

Probst also noted that previous co-hosts, including Rick Devens, Dee Valladares, and Charlie Davis, have helped shape the podcast’s format. Each co-host has brought their perspective, offering an inside look at the game’s strategy and dynamics. Rachel, as the newest addition, is expected to continue that tradition.

What to expect from the new season of On Fire With Jeff Probst?

With Rachel as co-host, On Fire With Jeff Probst will focus on Survivor 48, which premieres on CBS on February 26, 2025. Each season, the show provides behind-the-scenes discussions, strategy breakdowns, and reflections from past players.

As a recent winner, Rachel’s insights are expected to provide context to the gameplay decisions made by the new contestants.

Jeff Probst said:

"You're looking for insight that only somebody who played Survivor can give, and I think Rachel's going to be great. I'm curious what she'll bring to it."

Probst mentioned that having a previous player as a co-host allows for perspectives that only someone who has competed in the game can offer.

Rachel's shift from contestant to co-host is consistent with previous seasons, in which former competitors took on the role after their season aired. Rachel also expressed her views about joining the podcast, saying:

"I’m so grateful that I get to pass the torch, but also still be on a bit of that ride in 2025 by sharing my thoughts about season 48. I can't wait!"

Watch the premiere episode of Survivor 48 airing on February 26, 2025, on CBS.

