Survivor season 47: Who went home tonight?

The competition on Survivor season 47 continues to heat up, and episode 10, titled 'Loyal to the Soil,' brought another round of dramatic twists and strategies.

Released on November 20, 2024, this week’s episode left fans stunned as alliances shifted and a major blindside sent Gabe Ortis, the confident radio show host, packing.

Gabe, who started the game strong with an idol and a solid alliance, was eliminated after a carefully orchestrated plan by his fellow contestants. Notably, this episode featured a unique negotiation for rice, leading to players giving up their Shots in the Dark—a decision that could significantly impact the rest of the season.

Survivor: How Gabe Ortis was eliminated

Gabe Ortis entered the game with a bold vision, declaring his desire to be part of the "New Era Mount Rushmore" of Survivor. His early success in finding a hidden immunity idol and forming a secret alliance with Sue Smey and Caroline Vidmar made him a formidable player. However, his dominant gameplay painted a massive target on his back post-merge.

This week, Gabe found himself in the spotlight again. Despite Genevieve Mushaluk being the original target, Gabe's perceived strength and influence within the Tuku Four alliance made him an even bigger threat. The non-Tuku players saw this as their chance to weaken the strongest bloc in the game.

At the tribal council, Gabe was blindsided with a majority of votes. Even two of his alliance members, desperate to secure their positions, turned against him. Sue was the only contestant to vote in his favor, cementing Gabe's fate as the third jury member.

Highlights from episode 10 the rice negotiation

Episode 10 introduced a rare and high-stakes negotiation for rice. Instead of sitting out of immunity challenges, the participants proposed to exchange their Shots in the Dark for the food reward. Jeff Probst accepted their offer, leading to a crucial turning point in the season.

By surrendering their Shots in the Dark, the contestants lost their ability to play this safety measure for the rest of the game. This bold move demonstrated the contestants’ desperation for sustenance and willingness to take risks to stay in the competition.

Kyle Ostwald continued to dominate the immunity challenges, securing his fourth win of the season. His victory added another layer of complexity to the game, as players scrambled to pivot their strategies. Kyle’s consistent performance has made him a significant threat, though he has managed to keep his name out of elimination discussions—for now.

The reward challenge sent winners Sam Phalen, Rachel LaMont, and Kyle Ostwald to the Survivor sanctuary, where they enjoyed a feast. During this time, the trio discussed flipping on their alliances, further complicating the game dynamics.

Rachel voiced her preference to target Genevieve, whom she saw as a strategic powerhouse. However, the group ultimately decided that eliminating Gabe would benefit their games the most.

Who’s left in the game?

With Gabe Ortis eliminated eight players remain in the running for the title of Sole Survivor:

Andy Rueda

Caroline Vidmar

Genevieve Mushaluk

Kyle Ostwald

Rachel LaMont

Sam Phalen

Sue Smey

Teeny Chirichillo

Each contestant faces increasing pressure as the stakes rise and the finale draws closer.

As Survivor season 47 progresses, the remaining castaways will navigate an increasingly unpredictable landscape. With alliances breaking down and resources dwindling, who will outwit, outplay, and outlast to become the Sole Survivor?

The next episode of Survivor season 47 will be released on Wednesday, November 27, on CBS and Paramount+.

