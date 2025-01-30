Survivor Season 48: List of cast members explored

The long-running reality competition series Survivor is set to return with season 48 on Wednesday, February 26, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The upcoming season will feature 18 new castaways, each vying for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize.

According to CBS, the contestants will be divided into three tribes of six, as they attempt to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other while navigating unpredictable tribal councils and physically demanding challenges. Host Jeff Probst, who has been with Survivor since its inception nearly 25 years ago, will once again guide the castaways through the competition set on the islands of Fiji.

In a January 29 press release, the network has stated:

“Nearly 25 years since it first premiered, Survivor continues to be the ultimate test of stamina and will.”

The participants from the latest season comprises Stephanie Berger, Chrissy Sarnowsky, Kyle Fraser, David Kinne, and more.

Who are the Survivor season 48 participants?

The Survivor season 48 contestants come from a wide range of professions and backgrounds, including firefighting, academia, tech, law, and the food industry. Here is a full list of the participants:

Stephanie Berger, 38 – Tech product lead from Brooklyn, New York.

– Tech product lead from Brooklyn, New York. Star Toomey, 28 – Sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia, now residing in Augusta, Georgia.

– Sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia, now residing in Augusta, Georgia. Cedrek McFadden, 46 – Surgeon from Greenville, South Carolina.

– Surgeon from Greenville, South Carolina. Chrissy Sarnowsky, 55 – Fire lieutenant from Chicago.

– Fire lieutenant from Chicago. Kevin Leung, 34 – Finance manager from Livermore, California.

– Finance manager from Livermore, California. Mary Zheng, 31 – Substance abuse counselor from Philadelphia.

– Substance abuse counselor from Philadelphia. Bianca Roses, 33 – PR consultant living in Arlington, Virginia.

– PR consultant living in Arlington, Virginia. Kyle Fraser, 31 – Attorney based in Brooklyn, New York.

– Attorney based in Brooklyn, New York. Thomas Krottinger, 34 – Music executive from Los Angeles.

– Music executive from Los Angeles. Saiounia “Sai” Hughley, 30 – Marketing professional currently in Simi Valley, California.

– Marketing professional currently in Simi Valley, California. Shauhin Davari, 38 – Debate professor from Costa Mesa, California.

– Debate professor from Costa Mesa, California. Joe Hunter, 45 – Fire captain from West Sacramento, California.

– Fire captain from West Sacramento, California. David Kinne, 39 – Stunt performer based in Buena Park, California.

– Stunt performer based in Buena Park, California. Eva Erickson, 24 – PhD candidate from Providence, Rhode Island.

– PhD candidate from Providence, Rhode Island. Justin Pioppi, 29 – Pizzeria manager from Winthrop, Massachusetts.

– Pizzeria manager from Winthrop, Massachusetts. Charity Nelms, 34 – Flight attendant from St. Petersburg, Florida.

– Flight attendant from St. Petersburg, Florida. Kamilla Karthigesu, 31 – A software engineer from Foster City, California.

– A software engineer from Foster City, California. Mitch Guerra, 34 – P.E. coach from Waco, Texas.

More about Survivor season 48

The CBS network expressed excitement about the new season and its competitors. They emphasized that the game remained as challenging as ever, requiring contestants to navigate the complexities of physical endurance and social strategy.

“This latest group of players must form a new society and nimbly adapt to their surroundings while contending with unforeseen obstacles,” they stated.

This season will continue the format that has defined Survivor over the years. The new castaways include both lifelong fans and newcomers to the game. Contestant Stephanie Berger expressed her determination to play strategically, stating:

“You can only armchair quarterback for so long when you’re as challenge minded as I can be before you realize you need to shut up and play.”

She also explained that her strategy involves making it to the final three with players she can beat, saying:

“The adaptability and resilience to make it to the end, the smarts to make the right moves along the way, and the storytelling ability to put it all in front of the jury.”

Fans can watch the premiere on CBS and stream the episodes on Paramount+.

