“Failed in life before” - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Christy Carlson Romano reflects on her career

The latest episodes of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, featuring intense challenges that pushed the celebrity recruits to their limits. Among them was Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano, who opened up about her struggles with fame and personal setbacks.

During one of her private sessions with the directing staff, Romano reflected on her career, stating,

"I have failed in life before. Getting less and less work over the years, I couldn't help but feel like a failure. That has sort of affected the way that I process things."

Despite lasting longer than 10 other recruits, she was ultimately eliminated in episode 8 after falling behind in an endurance challenge. Her journey on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test provided insight into her past as a child star, her battles with self-doubt, and the challenges she faced after her Disney Channel career.

Christy Carlson's struggles on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Christy Carlson Romano, known for playing Ren Stevens on Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003, was also the voice of Kim Possible and starred in Cadet Kelly alongside Hilary Duff. While her career was thriving during her teenage years, she later struggled with the transition into adulthood.

On Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Romano shared that the shift away from Disney stardom left her feeling lost and uncertain about her future. She spoke about the intense competition among young actors and how the industry lacked the support necessary to navigate early success.

Romano noted that her childhood was structured and demanding, comparing it to a military-like environment. She said,

"Being a child performer, I had a completely structured childhood. It's strangely kindred to people in the military."

Her relationship with her family was also affected by her career. Romano explained that her mother acted as her manager until she was 21, but she eventually made the decision to step away from that dynamic. She admitted,

"I was seeking autonomy. I was seeking independence, but I'm sort of still uncertain if I handled it the right way."

The decision led to a period of estrangement from her family, during which she struggled with alcoholism. She acknowledged turning to alcohol as a coping mechanism, stating,

"I drank to feel less stressed out. I was self-medicating."

However, after meeting her husband and becoming pregnant, she decided to stop drinking and has now been sober for eight years. Despite her efforts to move forward, Romano admitted that the impact of her early fame still lingers. She said,

"I was very confused about who I was meant to be, once I became an adult."

She expressed a desire to find inner strength and redefine herself, which was part of her motivation for joining Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Her experience on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

On Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Romano found herself struggling to keep up with the physical demands. She admitted to the directing staff that she didn't feel she was giving her best effort.

"I think that I can push myself harder. I do. I don't think I've done 110%," she said, noting that she has a perfectionist mindset.

Throughout her time on the show, Romano participated in grueling tasks, including high-stress rescue missions and physically demanding endurance exercises. However, during one particularly challenging mission involving hostage rescue, she struggled to perform under pressure, which ultimately contributed to her elimination.

One of the instructors told her she had made a "good effort," but she was ultimately deemed a liability to the team. Before her exit, she expressed concerns about disappointing her husband, saying,

"If I don't make it through selection, I will feel like I've disappointed my husband, but I know that he will still be proud of me."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues to air on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

