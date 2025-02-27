Who went home in premiere episode of Survivor season 48? Details explored

Survivor Season 48 premiered on February 26, 2026, with The Get to Know You Game. 18 contestants, divided into three tribes—Civa, Lagi, and Vula—began their journey in Fiji. The episode featured early alliances, strategic talks, and the first challenge, an obstacle course testing teamwork, problem-solving, and endurance. Some players stepped up as leaders, while others focused on relationships, setting the stage for the season.

The idol search created early strategic opportunities. By the end of this episode in Survivor season 48, the first Tribal Council took place, leading to the elimination of one player. Stephanie Berger was voted out in a 4-1 decision, becoming the first castaway sent home.

Stephanie Berger’s elimination at Tribal Council in Survivor season 48

Stephanie started the game by focusing on social interactions. Early on, she spoke with different members of the Vula tribe, but she was not part of a majority group. When Vula lost the immunity challenge, her name was discussed as a possible vote.

From the beginning, Stephanie aimed to play a careful game.

"I'm gonna have to sit on my hands and hold back," she had said before entering Survivor season 48.

However, her strategy of taking things slow quickly placed her in a weak position. Sai, a fellow Vula tribe member, took control early on, securing alliances and shifting the focus away from herself. The immunity challenge required teamwork, puzzle-solving, and endurance. Vula struggled in the puzzle portion, and Stephanie took responsibility for the loss.

In a confessional, Mary addressed Sai, saying,

“You’re trying way too hard. Can’t we make some connections first?”

At Tribal Council, Stephanie explained her efforts in the game, while Sai pointed out concerns about her level of involvement. Stephanie chose to play her Shot in the Dark, but it did not grant her safety. The vote ended with a 4-1 decision, eliminating Stephanie, with only Mary voting differently.

Other key moments from the premiere episode

Beyond the elimination, the Survivor season 48 premiere set the stage for key dynamics among the contestants. Kevin injured his shoulder early in the challenge but later redeemed himself by winning a reward competition.

"I either am going to fail again... or I can change my fate around," Kevin said.

Sai found the first Beware Advantage of the season. The clue led her to a complicated puzzle, which she solved with the help of Kevin and Cedrek. The idol secured her safety, solidifying her influence within Vula. Eva opens up to Joe about her autism, saying she doesn’t want to make it a big deal in the game but wants him to know.

She admitted she struggles to tell when someone is lying and sometimes needs to calm down when "overstimulated." Joe asks how he can help, supporting her through this.

"Even if that hurts my game, whatever. If I gotta go home early, I'm not gonna let her down," Joe stated.

Tribes continued forming early alliances. Thomas, Shauhin, and Joe named their group "The California Girls," while David found himself seen as a leader at Civa. Sai strategically secured a core four alliance, placing her in a strong position heading into the next episode.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 airs every Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

