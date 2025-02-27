“SOOO cute”- Survivor fans react to Joe and Eva’s alliance

The much-awaited Survivor season 48 premiered on February 26. Titled The Get To Know You Game, the episode centered around the introduction of the new castaways, their segregation into three tribes- Vula, Lagi, and Civa, and a challenge whose winner was Kevin from Vula.

Ad

After the challenge, Eva told Joe she was on the autism spectrum and could have episodes. Joe listened attentively and asked how he could help.

She showed him to hold and squeeze her hands, which he practiced. He reassured her, saying he’d be there for her. In a Survivor confessional, he compared her to his daughter and promised to support her.

Fans of Survivor came to X to react to Joe and Eva's dynamic and their alliance. They commended Eva for being strong and praised Joe for his unconditional support.

Ad

Trending

"Joe and Eva are SOOO cute," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@bluejaybehavior)

"Joe saying, “ What can I do for you in that moment” in response to Eva’s autism OMG I love this cast I fear," said another.

Ad

"This scene absolutely wrecked me. Eva coming to Joe in such a vulnerable state. And him not only reciprocating, but vowing that he is with her to the end," added a third.

"Joe & Eva autism chat making me smile as someone who has autism making me wish my parents helped me at an early point of my life," commented one.

Ad

Fans of Survivor pointed out the bonding scene between the two and commented on it.

"If you were at the "Survivor 48" premiere on Saturday, thank you for not making fun of me when I was crying like a baby during the Eva and Joe scene," an X user wrote.

"Eva & Joe, I just love them both already. They both just seem like the most genuine people. We’re an hour in and I already feel like Joe would go to war for Eva," another user wrote.

Ad

"Joe and Eva’s bond is absolutely beautiful and reminds me of this old-school classic," wrote one.

"Eva already has my stan card, Joe will get a pass FOR NOW, but I have my eye on him," commented the other.

The detailed conversation between Joe and Eva on Survivor season 48 premiere episode

Telling Joe exactly what happens to her when she's having an episode, Eva said that there were times when got overstimulated. She stated that she would get stuck in a loop in her head, and at that time, she needed to get grounded.

Ad

She asked Joe if he saw her fidgeting with her hands or squeezing herself, he needed to hold her hands and squeeze them.

Ad

Joe demonstrated what she said to him on her. She then told him to tell her "it's okay" when she was having the episode. She added:

"If I mess up a challenge, my brain gets stuck in a cycle, kinda lose it because I just get so fixated and either think success or failure, black and white."

Ad

She shared that Survivor was hard and it was going to be tough so she wanted someone who could help her. Joe said he was going to help her and be by her side. Joe teared up in a confessional saying whatever happened in the game, he wasn't going to let her down.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 come out on Wednesdays, at 8 pm ET, on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback