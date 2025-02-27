Survivor 48 reportedly did not air all details of Kevin Leung's shoulder injury during opening challenge

Survivor 48 premiered on February 26, 2025, introducing 18 new contestants divided into three tribes. The season started with an opening challenge that required players to push through obstacles to secure essential camp supplies. The Lagi tribe dominated the competition, securing their first win. However, the challenge also brought an unexpected medical emergency for contestant Kevin Leung.

Ad

During the broadcast, viewers saw Kevin injure his shoulder early in the challenge while climbing out of a muddy net. Throughout the episode, he was shown in comfort, with the medical team stepping in after the challenge ended.

While the aired footage highlighted Kevin’s injury, new details have come out regarding what happened behind the scenes in a Parade exclusive posted on February 27, 2025.

At one point, host Jeff Probst called for medical assistance upon noticing Kevin’s condition. As treatment began, Kevin was offered a pain reliever and underwent a procedure to pop his shoulder back into place.

Ad

Trending

The episode did not air all aspects of the medical response, including how serious the injury was and the immediate steps taken to ensure Kevin could continue in the game.

Kevin Leung’s shoulder injury in the premiere episode of Survivor 48

Ad

After the challenge concluded in the first episode of Survivor 48, Probst quickly assessed the situation and called for medical assistance. Kevin was sitting against a pole, holding his shoulder in pain. While fans saw snippets of his discomfort, the situation was more serious than it appeared on TV.

Dr. Will, the show's medical professional, arrived and checked the injury. He provided Kevin with an inhaled painkiller to ease the discomfort. Shortly after, Kevin was informed that he had dislocated his shoulder while crawling out of the mud.

Ad

Dr. Will explained that it could be treated on-site, giving Kevin the option to have it relocated immediately.

Kevin responded without hesitation, saying:

“Do it. Do it now. Right now.”

Ad

The medical team quickly reset his shoulder while Probst and crew members observed. As the procedure concluded, Kevin inhaled more of the pain reliever and, in a disoriented state, asked, “Did we win?” The moment, though brief in the episode, highlighted his focus on the game, as he later admitted to having no memory of saying those words.

The medical staff then tested his range of motion and confirmed that while his shoulder would be sore and needed monitoring, he was cleared to remain in the game. His tribe, despite losing the challenge, showed support as he recovered.

Ad

Past similar injuries in the Survivor series

Ad

Kevin’s injury marked the third time in Survivor history that a contestant dislocated a shoulder during an opening challenge. Previous instances include Stephenie LaGrossa in Heroes vs. Villains and Daniel Strunk in Survivor 42, both of whom received on-site treatment and continued in the game.

Reflecting on Kevin's injury, Jeff Probst spoke to Entertainment Weekly on February 26, 2025, he said,

“So I don't ever even think there might be an injury. It never occurs to me, but in the back of my mind, I'm aware there could be an injury at any given moment.”

Ad

In Kevin’s case, his injury required immediate attention, but he was allowed to continue competing. Dislocations can affect a contestant's performance, especially in future physical challenges, where mobility and strength play a key role.

Despite the setback, Kevin remained in the game, and the episode shifted focus back to camp life, where the tribes started strategizing for the days ahead. The Lagi tribe won the challenge, securing a pot, flint, and machete as their reward.

Ad

Meanwhile, the other two tribes, Nami and Siga, struggled with coordination, leading to a competitive but tough start for them.

Survivor 48 continues to air every Wednesday only on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback