Survivor host Jeff Probst appeared on The Elvis Duran Show on February 24, 2025, where he discussed the history of winners on the show. During the interview, Probst stated:

“When you list all of the greatest ‘characters’ of Survivor, a majority of them are men.”

This comment led to a discussion among Survivor fans and former contestants. Parvati Shallow, who won Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites and has competed multiple times, responded to Jeff Probst’s remarks in an Instagram comment on March 2, 2025.

“Dude. This guy,” she wrote.

Parvati Shallow followed up with another comment questioning whether "editing bias (among other things) could be preventing women from becoming bigger characters."

The conversation gained traction among Survivor fans, who debated whether factors such as editing and casting contribute to more male winners. Jeff Probst has yet to respond to the reactions.

Parvati Shallow calls out Survivor’s host Jeff Probst on her Instagram Story

After reacting to Jeff Probst’s comments in an Instagram post, Parvati Shallow took to her Instagram Story to elaborate on her thoughts. She questioned whether the way Survivor is produced and edited plays a role in male players being seen as bigger characters.

“Grrrr … When your team is primarily made of men and your bias shows that … wonder why women don’t become bigger characters??” she wrote.

Shallow's comments suggested that editing bias and production choices might be limiting the visibility and influence of female contestants on the show. In another highlight:

“Maybe us girls just needed a different platform to become bigger characters #traitorsU,” Parvati wrote.

This is a reference to The Traitors US, a reality competition show that has featured several Survivor alumni, including female contestants who received significant screen time and recognition.

Shallow's comments sparked a reaction from Survivor fans, who weighed in on the debate. Some agreed with her opinion, questioning whether the show’s editing downplays female contestants' contributions.

“All my favorites from Survivor are women,” one fan commented.

While another wrote:

“I can’t even name a man from Survivor.”

Others criticized Jeff Probst’s views, with one user stating that "perception is not reality!!” highlighting how the way players are presented can shape audience opinions.

Parvati’s reality TV return and reflections

Beyond her comments on Survivor, Shallow recently appeared on Deal or No Deal Island and Australian Survivor vs. the World. Speaking to Us Weekly in January 2025, she shared her experience of competing again in high-stakes reality shows.

“I unretired double time because I did Deal or No Deal Island and Australian Survivor vs. the World in one summer, back-to-back,” she said.

The Survivor alum added:

“There’s something that gets in my blood about these reality competition games.”

Comparing her time on Survivor with her latest experiences, Shallow said that Deal or No Deal Island had significantly better accommodations. She said Survivor is "rough," but Deal or No Deal Island was a "glamping experience that I would’ve paid for."

She highlighted the pavilion, the dock, the hammocks, and the swing, expressing how much she enjoyed the setting.

Comparing it to The Traitors, she noted that while the castle in Scotland had its own appeal, the cold weather made it less enjoyable. She also jokingly remarked that the castle might be "haunted" by the ghosts of the first eliminated contestant.

Fans can watch new episodes of Survivor 48 hosted by Jeff Probst airing every Wednesday on CBS.

