"Worst player" — Survivor fans react to Cedrek's "stipulation" for Sai and Mary in a shocking Tribal Council

Survivor season 48 released episode 3, titled Committing to the Bit, on March 12, 2025. It saw a tense Tribal Council unfold as players of the Vula tribe tied their votes, not once but twice. Since Mary had removed herself from consideration and Justin had lost his vote, the final decision depended on Cedrek and Sai. However, two deadlocks later, Cedrek became the sole participant allowed to decide.

Ad

Before announcing his decision, he proposed a stipulation for Sai and Mary, based on which he would choose the person to send packing from the competition.

"I'll make my decision with a stipulation that you [Sai] and you [Mary] can cut it. I can't live in a space where you can't connect as teammates. That's the only way I would stay in this space. We cannot move forward if we don't get rid of some of that," Cedrek said.

Ad

Trending

Mary and Sai agreed to make amends and put in the effort to work as a team. Cedrek flipped and eliminated his ally Justin based on the ladies' word, even though he had voted in favor of Sai's elimination in the previous rounds of the Tribal Council.

Survivor fans criticized Cedrek's stipulation and judgment based on Sai and Mary's word on X. They disapproved of it, saying it was illogical and were convinced it would be detrimental for his game in the competition.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Cedric you’re the Worst player on #Survivor A stipulation.. really between two girls that absolutely can’t work together.. you kicked your Number 1 to the curb.. DUMMY….." a fan wrote.

"Cedrek. That was probably the worst game move in the New Era. You just voted her TWICE and nowwww you have a change a heart!? A “stipulation!?” WTF is that!? You think SAI of ALL PEOPLE won’t hold that against you ! Bffr," another fan commented.

Ad

"cedrick’s stipulation of mary and sai needing to work together makes zero sense?????? work to get him out??? lmao," a netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor fans were critical of Cedrek's decision and were sure it would backfire later in the series.

"Cedrek…my guy…you wrote Sai’s name down not once but TWICE and you think a stipulation will mend all that trust you just broke with her?!? Make it make sense pls," a user reacted.

Ad

"So CEDREK just voted to get Sai out twice and then flipped on the third vote to get Justin out ? What the f**k did I just watch," a person commented.

"Cedrek creating a stipulation that the two other people in the tribe connect rather than come for each other (keeping himself safe) is….a choice???" another fan wrote.

Ad

"cedrek voted for sai not once but twice in a row and then switched his vote to justin. sai’s never gonna trust him again and mary’s already gonna jump ship. sai’s persuasion worked which i think will ultimately be to cedrek’s demise," one user posted.

Other Survivor fans expressed a similar sentiment.

Ad

"HOLY S**T!!! IM SCREAMING!!! PEAK TELEVISION!!! SAI JUST SAVED HERSELF FROM ELIMINATION AND JUSTIN JUST STOOD THERE!! WOW!! CEDREK FLIPS AND VOTES OUT JUSTIN!! THE STIPULATION HAD ME IN TEARS," a person reacted.

"Cedrek should’ve gone home by default no discussion cause of his stupid decision," another commented.

What happened during the Tribal Council in Survivor season 48 episode 3?

Ad

Justin lost his vote while on a journey away from camp, but chose to keep the news from his teammates, even his ally Cedrek, fearing becoming their target. Ahead of the Tribal Council, Sai pulled Cedrek aside to convince him to join hands with her to safeguard their positions in the game by risking Justin's.

She proposed they split their votes and send Justin home in case Mary used her idol, which Sai assumed she had, to save herself. Cedrek refused to play along and even informed his ally Justin about Sai's plot. At the Survivor Tribal Council, host Jeff Probst was surprised to see the open rivalry between the Vula tribemates.

Ad

Sai and Mary admitted to being one another's adversaries and using the competitiveness to make the game entertaining instead of uniting and playing as a team. Soon after, time came for the players to cast their votes. Mary played her Shot in the Dark and luckily earned immunity.

Ad

Since Justin had lost his vote, Jeff only had two to read out, and both wanted Mary's eviction, but because she was safe, those became invalid.

The players voted again, one against Justin and another against Sai. Having reached a deadlock, the Survivor players had to vote again. Sai was allowed to cast her vote since Justin had lost his. This time, Jeff read one vote against Sai and another against Justin, bringing the Council to another tie.

Ad

Cedrek was the sole player left with a vote since the others had been nominated before. Sai convinced the Survivor contestant to eliminate Justin, noting how he had lied about his vote. Hearing that, Cedrek proposed his stipulation, saying he would save Sai only if she and Mary made amends. Once the ladies agreed, Justin was eliminated.

Survivor season 48 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback