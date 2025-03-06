“PLEASE DO SOMETHING”- Survivor fans react to Mary losing her vote

Episode 2 of Survivor season 48 was released on March 5, 2025, and followed the 17 remaining castaways from the Fiji Islands as they made their way through the new season. While Stephanie was sent home in episode 1, episode 2 of Survivor season 48 saw Mary being voted out instead of Sai.

The situation surprised Mary, but it led to Sai holding a grudge against her, and things were made worse as the Vula tribe members secretly discussed putting Mary or Sai up for a vote. Although when one member from each of the three tribes went to play a challenge, Mary lost to Thomas and Mitch from the other two teams.

While Thomas bagged the Steal-a-vote, Mitch won the Block-a-vote advantage, and Mary lost her vote. Following the challenge, neither Mitch nor Mary told their tribe members what they got because they didn't want to be blindsided. Mary was especially concerned about this as she already felt a threat looming over her.

Fans who watched the episode took to X to discuss Mary's situation, with one person even asking her to "please do something." Meanwhile, others called the situation "hell," as they discussed what Mary could have done after the challenge.

"Mary can’t vote in the majority. Mary can’t win the advantage. Mary can’t win immunity. I MEAN MARY PLEASE DO SOMETHING PLEASE IM BEGGING," a fan said.

"If I was Mary I would go back and say I have an advantage. Tell them I won’t say what it is. Then sit back and eat coconut popcorn and watch Sai scramble and sweat," said another.

"OUCH. Mary loses her vote and potentially seals her fate in this game. Mitch gets a Block a Vote and Thomas gets a Steal a Vote (bad for Star)," added another.

"The woman hater winning an advantage but Mary losing her vote… this is hell," wrote one.

Some fans of Survivor believed the situation was a great setting to blindside Sai, as others said that Mary was "plotting," stating that she was about to "get the tribe to blindside Sai."

"Well actually this is a great set up for blindsiding Sai even more easily. With Mary having no vote, Sai will feel even more confident Mary is going home," an X user wrote.

"Ohhhhhh Mary is plottttting. She told them she lost her vote meaning she is bouta try and get the tribe to blindside Sai!" another user wrote.

"Thomas and Mitch got an advantage and Mary lost her vote on a tribe where it's 4 vs 1 and she's the 1...," commented one.

"Mother Mary will have lost her vote and she’ll still survivor tribal council ^_^," wrote one.

How Mary was saved from elimination on Survivor season 48 episode 2

The Vula tribe members had decided on taking out either Sai or Mary if they came in last place in the Survivor immunity challenge. It was because of Cedrek and Kevin's team that Vula came in after the two other tribes and put themselves up for an elimination.

Cedrek wept and told his team members that he would be fine if they voted him out because he had lost them the challenge. His team, though, had different motives. They decided on blindsiding Sai and told her they were going for Mary. Cedrek, however, wanted Sai to stay, so he told her what was going on behind her back and asked her to use her immunity idol.

There were no votes on Mary's side, so there were questions about who would be eliminated if Sai used her immunity idol. She wanted Kevin to go because he had plotted to take her out. She then convinced some of the other tribe members to vote for Kevin's elimination but wasn't sure if they would vote for him instead of her.

At the voting council, Kevin was voted out after Sai played her immunity idol. Mary secured zero votes and was saved.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 are released on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on CBS.

