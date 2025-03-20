"A deadly duo" — Survivor fans react to Kamilla and Kyle's brutal gameplay

Survivor season 48 aired episode 4, titled The House Party's Over, on March 19, 2025. It saw the castaways forge alliances after getting reassigned to newly formed tribes. Kyle and Kamilla were paired with the California Girls alliance — Joe, Shauhin, and Thomas — on the new Vula tribe. The duo joined forces but tricked their teammates into believing they were each other's adversaries.

Kyle and Kamilla kept up their act, pretending to play against one another. Moreover, the undercover pair strategized to manipulate the Tribal Council in their favor to ensure neither of them went home. While Kyle agreed to play his immunity idol, Kamilla vowed to give him her extra vote. Due to their efforts, they successfully took out Thomas, who was suspicious of Kamilla and her game plan.

Although the majority votes favored Kyle's elimination, they were declared invalid after he secured immunity. Then with Kyle and Kamilla's votes against Thomas, the latter was sent packing, surprising the other members of the California Girls alliance.

Survivor season 48 fans on X comment on Kamilla and Kyle's strategic gameplay, complimenting their teamwork to secure their positions in the competition while tricking their rivals into believing their tactics.

"We just witnessed the birth of an insane duo. Kamila and Kyle came into their new tribe and immediately came to play. Made the right moves after they lost, and bamboozled the California Girls Alliance by blindsiding Thomas with Kyle’s Idol. A Deadly Duo," a fan wrote.

"Kyle & Kamilla packed Thomas up with his advantage, blindsided the California girls and kept their extra vote going into the next episode. Merge probably SECURED," another fan commented.

"The efficiency in the Kyle/Kamilla duo is insane. The way they talk about the game makes me want to play with both of them. I need them to strategize their way out of this," a netizen tweeted.

Survivor fans were impressed by Kyle and Kamilla's performance and their scheme to survive the danger the California Girls posed.

"Kyle and Kamilla are PLAYING oh my god Kamilla laying the groundwork of the lie and Kyle picking up the social queue and slam dunking the follow up to sell that they were working against each other rather than close allies. Those are marks of great players," a user reacted.

"Kyle and Kamilla should take up acting. They played the hell out of those "California Girls" a person commented.

"KYLE & KAMILLA DEVOURED THAT," another fan wrote.

"Recency bias be damned— that’s a top ten episode of the new era. Truly a masterclass in #Survivor gameplay. All hail King Kyle and Queen Kamilla!" one user posted.

Other Survivor fans said:

"Baby Kamilla and Kyle carried this episode on THEIR BACKS you hear me," a person reacted.

"Ooooh y’all better watch out for the Kyle x Kamilla duo ! They are strategic masterminds !" another netizen commented.

Survivor season 48: Thomas and Shauhin check Kyle's bag for an idol in front of Kamilla

After joining the Vula tribe with Joe and Shauhin, Thomas stated that he felt confident since he still had his alliance members, knowing it would help him during the Tribal Council in case they failed to win the immunity challenge. However, he did not know Kyle had an immunity idol and Kamilla an extra vote.

Kyle and Kamilla, who pretended to be on the outs with one another, acted to side with the California Girls alliance to ensure no one sensed their strategy. However, Kamilla revealed she had her target set on Thomas.

"In typical Kamilla fashion, I have some dirt on Thomas. I know for sure Thomas lied to his tribe about his journey," Kamilla said.

Shauhin told the Survivor castaway that he could see the "divide" between her and Kyle. Soon after, Shauhin and Thomas checked Kyle's bag for the idol in front of Kamilla. Although Kamilla admitted she was "freaking out," she pretended to be unbothered while hoping they did not find the idol.

The Survivor player immediately conveyed the news to Kyle and asked him to beware. At the Tribal Council, the pair continued to build on their act to ensure they could outsmart the majority. While Kamilla said she wanted to side with the California Girls since she could not "find a single crack" within them and protect herself, Kyle mentioned he would also play against her if needed to survive.

Kyle ultimately played his immunity idol and removed himself from the risk of eviction. Despite getting three votes, Kyle remained unharmed. Thomas, on the other hand, was blindsided with two votes and sent packing.

Survivor season 48 releases new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on CBS.

