Who went home in Survivor season 48 episode 4? Details explored

Survivor season 48 returned with episode 4 on March 19, 2025, bringing major game shifts. Titled The House Party’s Over, the episode featured a crucial tribe swap, leading to new alliances and conflicts. The swap forced contestants to adapt quickly, as some found themselves in stronger positions while others struggled to regain control.

Thomas was the contestant eliminated in this episode. Despite holding a Steal-a-Vote advantage, he became the target of a strategic blindside at tribal council.

Kamilla and Kyle, who seemed to be on the bottom, used a well-planned strategy to turn the vote against him. The episode also saw shifting alliances, hidden advantages, and a high-stakes immunity challenge that determined the course of events.

Thomas' elimination in Survivor season 48 episode 4

After the tribe swap in Survivor, the new Vula tribe consisted of Joe, Shauhin, Thomas, Kyle, and Kamilla. Kamilla and Kyle, previously part of the Civa tribe, found themselves in the minority.

However, they worked together to create a false narrative, making it seem like they were not aligned. Kamilla spread information about Thomas lying to his previous tribe, which Shauhin later repeated to him. This further fueled tensions between them.

Joe, Shauhin, and Thomas seemed to hold the control of power going into the tribal council. However, an immunity idol and an additional vote were Kamilla and Kyle's two main advantages. Thomas, however, had a Steal-a-Vote that, if used properly, might have changed the result.

Kamilla and Kyle kept acting as though they were on opposing sides at the tribal council. Confident in his alliance, Joe said he had already spoken to his former tribemates about the vote plan. After that, votes were cast.

Kyle negated the three votes against him by playing his hidden immunity idol prior to the final count. Thomas was eliminated in a 2-0 decision as a result of Kamilla and Kyle's two votes against him being the only ones that remained valid.

Thomas, despite his loss, expressed gratitude for the experience, saying, “I am so thankful.” His departure marked another well-executed blindside in Survivor season 48.

What else happened in the Survivor episode?

The Survivor episode began with players reacting to the previous tribal council. Cedrek, Sai, and Mary tried to recover from the outcome, but tensions remained. Sai, uncertain about Cedrek’s loyalty, stated:

“Why am I grateful you got me out of something you put me into?”

On Day 8, Jeff Probst announced the tribe swap, telling players to “drop your buffs.” The new Civa tribe included Chrissy, Mitch, Cedrek, Sai, and Bianca. Vula consisted of Joe, Shauhin, Thomas, Kyle, and Kamilla, while Lagi’s members were David, Charity, Star, Eva, and Mary.

The swap created new dynamics. Cedrek formed a connection with Mitch, saying:

“When I see Mitch, I see me.”

However, Sai distanced herself from Cedrek, telling Bianca that “Cedrek almost blindsided me twice.”

At Vula, Kamilla and Kyle kept their alliance secret while setting up Thomas as a target. The immunity challenge determined the fate of the tribes. Lagi and Civa secured victories, sending Vula to tribal council.

Kamilla and Kyle, despite being in the minority, had the advantage due to their idol and extra vote. Meanwhile, Thomas held a Steal-a-Vote but did not use it.

Before tribal council, Shauhin searched Kyle’s bag for an idol but found nothing. This gave Joe and Shauhin a false sense of security. At tribal council, Kamilla and Kyle maintained their act, making it seem like they were voting against each other. Their strategy worked, as Thomas’s alliance did not anticipate the idol play.

Survivor season 48 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm EST on CBS.

