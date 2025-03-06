“Wasn’t expecting”— Survivor season 48 fans react to Kevin’s elimination

The brand new season of Survivor— i.e. season 48— made it to episode 2 on March 5. The episode, titled Humble Traits, centered around the usual format, where three contestants from each team had to gather for a challenge to win votes.

Thomas, Mitch, and Mary went to represent themselves from their teams. While Thomas bagged the Steal-a-vote, Mitch won the Block-a-vote, and Mary lost her vote. The Vula tribe lost the immunity challenge, which meant that they would go to the voting council and eliminate a player of theirs. With the target on Sai and Mary, Kevin looked safe on the outside.

Until Cedrek, who was asked to blindside Sai, went and told her she was gonna be voted. He asked her to play her hidden immunity idol to save herself. She understood that Kevin was the face behind the ploy to get her out, so she made it a point to get him out.

She convinced the other team members to go after Kevin. At the tribal council, when the votes were being read out, everyone in Vula expected Mary to go home, but she received zero votes. Sai played her immunity idol and was safe, and Kevin was sent home.

Fans of Survivor season 48 took to X to react to Kevin's elimination.

"When this episode started, I wasn't expecting Kevin to be gone at all. From the last episode, it felt like Kevin was going to be here for a while! Damn Kevin... see what happens when you turn on Sai," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @thedeans_list)

"I can't even be upset about Kevin going because MY GIRLS GAME LIVES ON," said another.

"Kevin truly had a rollercoaster in just 5 days. Hurting his shoulder, going on the journey and winning the challenge, integrating into a majority and then playing himself out of it. D**n near the full experience in just 2 cycles lol," added a third.

"Great blindside and probably the right move Kevin was definitely a future threat," wrote one.

Some fans of Survivor commented on different Vula mates' decision to take out Kevin.

"A plan to save Sai & Mary, and blindside Kevin?? Y’all support Justin’s pizza business, as a matter of fact I do want me some pepperoni," an X user wrote.

"IMO wrong move, they shoulda taken Sai out there, if they think on the 2nd vote that THAT is the last opportunity to take out Kevin? Missed opportunity to take out not only the biggest threat on your tribe, but to align yourself with Mary," another user wrote.

"Kevin was so robbed should've been Cedrek, keeping him is just all around terrible for the other three on Vula,none of them is winning this game," commented one.

"SAI is my queen I take back what I said. Like Kevin that is what you get for flipping on Queen Steph like don’t get ended. SAI and Mary about to run these men out the game," wrote one.

What happened on Survivor season 48 episode 2?

For the numerical puzzle challenge on Survivor, which was attended by Thomas, Mitch, and Mary from their respective tribes, they had to line up number blocks in numerical order within a time limit. The first one to do so would win, and the one to finish it at last would lose. Thomas and Mitch finished the challenge in time, but Mary couldn't.

For his win, Thomas got a Steal-a-vote advantage, Mitch received a Block-a-vote, while Mary lost her vote. Next, in the immunity challenge, the castaways had to jump in the ocean and swim to a platform, all while releasing buoys on their way there.

They had to form teams of two, and transfer these buoys into balance beams. The team to get all five buoys into the basket first would win a fishing kit, and the team to come in last would go to the voting council.

Tribe Civa bagged the Survivor immunity challenge, so all its members were safe and won the fishing kit. Cedrek and Kevin's duo arrived last, making Vula lose. This put Cedrek and Kevin both under the microscope because their performance led their clan to suffer.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 air on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS.

