"All time bad gameplay" — Survivor fans react to Bianca revealing her no-vote disadvantage to Cedrek

Survivor season 48 returned with a new episode, titled Master Class Deception, on March 26, 2025. The segment saw Bianca confide in Cedrek about a disadvantage, jeopardizing her chances of staying in the competition. During a private conversation with Cedrek, Bianca decided to take a leap of faith and disclose her no-vote disadvantage to him, hoping it would not backfire.

"I'm freaking out 'cause I didn't want to tell anyone. But we're like, we're, like, really trying to work together? You swear? I don't have a vote," Bianca confessed.

The disclosure stunned Cedrek, who responded with, "Oh, really?" Bianca explained that she told him only because Sai "was going home tonight." Consequently, she urged him to respect her decision to come clean to him before the Tribal Council and "just go with the plan and vote Sai." Although Cedrek said yes, he remained unconvinced.

Bianca was ultimately sent packing from the show with two votes, Chrissy and Cedrek's, in favor of her elimination. Survivor fans on X disapproved of Bianca's decision to disclose her disadvantage to Cedrek. They called her out for putting herself at risk, while some criticized Cedrek for saving Sai over Bianca.

"All time bad gameplay by Bianca telling Cedrek she didn’t have a vote," a fan wrote.

"genuinely thought bianca was gonna make it through UNTIL she started yapping to cedrek that felt like her downfall," another fan commented.

"Bianca, gorl, now why would you go and tell Cedric that omfg," a netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor fans criticized Bianca's strategy of trusting Cedrek to vote against Sai.

"i think if bianca didn’t tell cedrick about her losing her vote she could have had a fighting chance instead of automatically being eliminated," a user reacted.

"Bianca trusted Cedrek andddd he voted her out. I hate this show," a person commented.

"These people have to stop trusting Cedrek omg bro doesn’t even do good in challenges," another fan wrote.

"Cedrek voted out Justin because Justin didn't tell him about his lost vote, and now voted out Bianca because she *did* tell him about her lost vote," one user posted.

Other Survivor fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"See Bianca…that’s what happens when you open your big mouth!! Your plan could have worked, but like an idiot, you ‘trusted’ Cedrek. And now you’re going home!" a person reacted.

"Cedrek is a terrible Survivor player! Lol. Sai isn’t his ally and he continues to keep her around. Bianca wasn’t a threat to anyone. But Bianca had her plan working perfectly. She should have kept her mouth shut," another netizen commented.

"Playing the two sides against each other" — Survivor star Bianca shares her strategy to avoid getting eliminated

After the tribes returned to their camps from the reward challenge, Chrissy and Mitch called out Sai for sitting out of it and eating the fruit that they received as their reward before everybody else. Frustrated with Sai's gameplay, Mitch and Chrissy decided to target her in case they headed into elimination.

Bianca, who had lost her vote, wanted to use the tension to her advantage.

"I know that Chrissy and Sai are butting heads. Like, they're annoyed with each other. So, my plan is pitting the two sides against each other," the Survivor player explained in a confessional.

In the meantime, she chatted with Sai, convincing her to take out Chrissy. Bianca hoped there would be a 2-2 draw, with two votes for Sai and Chrissy each. That way, there would be a revote, where she would be left out of consideration.

Consequently, after the Civa tribe lost the immunity challenge and was headed to the Tribal Council, Bianca tried to manipulate the votes to ensure her safety even though she had lost hers.

Although Cedrek told Chrissy and Mitch that he was on board with voting Sai out, he had other plans. In a private conversation with Bianca, the Survivor star revealed his target was Chrissy. At that point, Bianca hoped Cedrek would flip and vote Sai out. So, before the trial, she revealed to him that she had lost her vote, urging him to vote against Sai.

However, her decision to trust Cedrek backfired. While Sai voted for Chrissy and Mitch for Sai, both Cedrek and Chrissy flipped and voted Bianca out of Survivor 48.

Survivor season 48 continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET exclusively on CBS.

