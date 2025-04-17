Survivor 48 episode 8 recap: Eva secures immunity, Chrissy joins jury, and more

In episode 8 of Survivor 48, Eva Erickson won individual immunity on day 15 after a three-part challenge. Chrissy Sarnowsky was voted out 8-1 at tribal council. Star Toomey lost her vote during a risky game involving red and gray balls.

Earlier, the ten players were split into five pairs for the challenge, which included an obstacle course, rope bridges, and a pole endurance test. This episode followed a double elimination, where Cedrek McFadden became the first jury member and Sai Hughley left the game.

The remaining Survivor 48 players, Joe Hunter, Eva Erickson, David Kinne, Mary Zheng, Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu, Shauhin Davari, Mitch Guerra, Star Toomey, and Chrissy Sarnowsky faced new game mechanics including paired challenges and advantage opportunities. At the end of the episode, Chrissy was eliminated.

Survivor 48 merged tribe shrinks to nine as Chrissy joins jury

Morning camp dynamics

Joe and Shauhin met early to discuss strategic implications from the previous tribal councils. Their conversation centered on Shauhin receiving his first vote and its impact on future gameplay. A tree mail delivery announced an upcoming challenge requiring paired teams, sparking immediate strategic discussions throughout camp.

The partner selection process revealed complex social dynamics. Shauhin quickly chose Kamilla as his teammate, while David partnered with Mary. Kyle selected Chrissy, and Joe teamed up with Eva. This left Mitch and Star to form the final pair, highlighting established relationships within the tribe.

During the morning preparations of Survivor 48 episode 8, players discussed potential challenge strategies. Mitch expressed concern about changing social structures among former tribemates. Multiple groups formed small strategy sessions around camp, with particular focus on the upcoming paired challenge format.

Immunity challenge details

The Survivor 48 episode 8 immunity competition unfolded across three distinct stages, each designed to systematically reduce the field of competitors. The first phase featured an extensive obstacle course where teams had to maneuver through tunnels and over barriers. Shauhin and Kamilla struggled with timing issues, while Mitch and Star faced difficulties with the physical demands, leading to both pairs' elimination.

Stage two of the challenge involved crossing a rope bridge that required good coordination. Kyle and Chrissy fell behind due to mistakes, while Mary and David kept pace with Joe and Eva. Both pairs moved on to the final round.

In the last stage, the challenge became individual and tested endurance. David and Joe dropped out early. Mary held on for over 30 minutes but struggled, while Eva stayed steady the whole time and won.

Journey game and Tribal Council developments

The four eliminated challenge players - Shauhin, Kamilla, Mitch, and Star - headed to a separate location for a risk-based competition. They faced a mechanical device containing gray and red balls, taking turns selecting one or two balls per round. Players needed to avoid collecting three red balls in their section to maintain their tribal council vote.

Kamilla and Mitch coordinated their ball selections throughout the game. When Star reached two red balls, Kamilla had opportunities to help Star avoid a third red ball, but opted to take both gray balls for herself. Star accumulated her third red ball, resulting in the loss of her tribal council vote. The game concluded with Shauhin, Kamilla, and Mitch retaining their voting rights.

Back at camp in Survivor 48 episode 8, Kyle informed Joe about Chrissy mentioning Joe's name as a potential target. At the tribal council, Chrissy addressed the existence of dominant physical players controlling the game's direction. When casting her vote, Chrissy acknowledged that speaking openly might have damaged her game position.

The voting concluded with Chrissy receiving eight votes, while one vote went to another player. Survivor 48 star did not participate in voting due to her earlier loss at the journey game. Chrissy became the second jury member, joining Cedrek McFadden. The elimination cemented the existing power structure within the tribe of nine remaining players.

Fans can watch Survivor 48 episodes on the CBS network.

