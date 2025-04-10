 "YOU WILL PAY FOR THIS!!!"— Survivor fans blame Mitch for Sai's elimination 

Survivor season 48 aired episode 7 this week on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The episode saw the remaining castaways get divided into two groups as they attended separate tribal councils based on the immunity challenge win.

Since Team Orange— Star, Joe, Mitch, Chrissy, Eva, and Sai— lost the task, they attended the first tribal council of the night. Mitch had the power to block one cast member's vote, and he chose Sai, and since everyone else voted to eliminate Sai, the cast member was sent packing. Fans online reacted to Sai's elimination and Mitch blocking her vote and criticized him.

"THEY REALLY HAD TO ROB US OF SAI ON THE JURY !!!!!!!!! MITCH YOU WILL PAY FOR THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!" one person wrote on X.

Netizens blame Mitch for Sai's elimination (Image via X/ @Streamqueen486)

"If sai and Mitch were smart I would say . Bro use your block a vote on Eva or joe and me you and krissy get Eva out with the idol in her pocket," a fan commented.

"Mitch voted for Sai and she goes “no problem. Give me a hug” Cedrek keeps her in the game and she doesn’t want to talk to him & she can’t trust him & she doesn’t want to play with him…And he keeps having her back," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on Sai's elimination.

"Sai was one of the best casting decisions of the franchise. She played this game with a ferocity that was captivating to watch. She brought the entertainment, she brought the drama, and she delivered every step of the way. Heartbroken to see her miss jury," a person wrote.

"Sai leaving this early is DEVASTATING! She’s everything we need in a reality TV competitor & the jury deserved her presence. Her comeback season can’t come soon enough," a fan commented.

"Receiving votes at every single Tribal Council she's gone to (tying a record) Setting confessional records every week. Running through the jungle multiple times to get an advantage Building friends, enemies, and enemies turned friends. Dare I say, the biggest prejury character of the new era," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"THANK YOU SAI. For unapologetically being yourself, playing the game hard, being so entertaining even if you stressed me out. You put on a show," a person wrote.

"Sai may not have made the jury, but she made #Survivor history, shattering records that have very consistently dominated exclusively by white men. I look forward to her inevitable return," a fan commented.

"I think that they are obsessed with me"— Sai comments on being voted out unanimously from Survivor season 48

In Survivor season 48 episode 7, titled, Survivor Smack Talk, two tribal councils took place. Earlier in the segment, the castaways were divided into two teams for the immunity task, and the losing team, which consisted of Star, Joe, Mitch, Chrissy, Eva, and Sai, was part of the first Tribal Council of the night.

Sai and Mitch were worried about being eliminated since Joe and Eva's alliance was strong. Meanwhile, Chrissy made it known that she wanted to vote out Mitch. However, the contestant, who had the power to block a vote, spoke to Joe about using it against Sai to ensure she would be eliminated instead of him.

At the council, the Survivor season 48 cast members deliberated on who to eliminate, after which they cast their votes. Mitch used his power as promised while everyone, apart from Sai, voted for her to go home.

After the 5-0 vote against her was revealed, Sai chimed in on her elimination and said that the others were lucky they eliminated her when they did.

"I think that they are obsessed with me," she added.

Fans online reacted to Sai's elimination and were upset by it. They also blamed Mitch for using his power against her instead of trying to break up Eva and Joe's alliance.

Tune in next week on Wednesday at 8 pm ET to watch Survivor season 48 episode 8 on CBS.

