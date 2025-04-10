"Cedrek flopping"— Survivor fans react to castaway's shocking loss during the immunity task

Survivor season 48 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The segment saw the remaining castaways return from last week's tribal council, as Mitch was upset about being blindsided by Charity's elimination.

After much discussion, the cast members moved past the topic and competed in another immunity task the following day. As part of the challenge, the contestants were divided into two groups and had to hold on to 25% of their pregame body weight. While Joe won the challenge, Cedrek let go of the bucket immediately.

Fans online reacted to the cast member's gameplay and criticized him online. One person wrote on X:

"Cedrek flopping in the challenge again to no one’s surprise."

"Cedrek has to be the least athletic person ever on #Survivor, right? Dude … 20 seconds? Every week he shows how physically inept he is at challenges," a fan commented.

"Cedrek somehow has zero upper body strength. It’s kinda f*cking wild," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 called his performance "crazy":

"It’s crazy because he doesn’t look like he’d flop out on the challenges but that’s all he’s done," a person wrote.

"I’m crying bc Cedrek was gonna be my honorary mention but he dropped out of the challenge before I could even finish the tweet need the rest of my faves to eat!" a fan commented.

"Cedrek is terrrrrrrriiibbblllleeee at challenges. Omg," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"Update: cedrek has negative strength in general. he has no muscle mass. he is only bones," a person wrote.

"CEDREK BEING OUT AFTER 20 SECONDS??? LMFAOOOO," a fan commented.

What happened in Survivor season 48 episode 7's immunity challenge?

In Survivor season 48 episode 7, the cast members competed in an endurance-based immunity challenge that required them to pull 25% of their pregame body weight.

The contestants were also divided into two groups and had to go to different tribal council sessions while the winner of the challenge would not only be safe from elimination but would also win peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for their group.

As soon as the challenge started, Cedrek let go of his bucket and lost the challenge while Jeff Probst was explaining the advantages.

"You're gonna have to dig in to what is left of your reserve," he said right before the Survivor season 48 contestant dropped his bucket.

The host revealed that Cedrek had been eliminated from the task in around 20 seconds after it started.

The last four cast members standing were Eva and Joe from team Orange and Kyle and David from team Purple. When Eva dropped, Joe won immunity but needed to stay in the game to win the sandwiches. Between Kyle and David, the latter won immunity, followed by the two winners competing to see who would attend the second tribal council.

After almost an hour of them competing for Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Joe dropped the bucket while David won the reward for the purple team. This team consisted of David, Kyle, Shauhin, Mary, Kamilla, and Cedrek who also attended the second tribal council instead of the first.

As the Survivor season 48 team enjoyed their reward, immunity task winner David commented on the upcoming tribal council session and said he wanted to eliminate Cedrek. The latter also commented on his future in the game in a confessional and was worried about being eliminated from the show.

Fans online reacted to Cedrek's performance during the immunity challenge and criticized his gameplay online.

Tune in every Wednesday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of Survivor season 48 on CBS.

