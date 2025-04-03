"So endearing!!" — Survivor fans praise Star for comforting an emotional Cedrek

Survivor season 48 aired a new episode, titled Doing the Damn Thing, on April 2, 2025. The segment saw the castaways forging new alliances and strategizing after uniting at the Lagi camp. They also participated in their first individual immunity challenge. Cedrek, who competed for the orange team, got emotional after losing the task. However, Star comforted him, hoping to uplift his mood.

Cedrek blamed himself for his team's loss and felt guilty about letting his team members down and depriving them of an opportunity to compete for the individual immunity. On his team were Charity, Eva, Shauhin, Mitch, and Joe. Whereas the opposing team, the purple team, comprised Mary, Chrissy, Kamilla, Kyle, David, and Star.

When Star found him sitting alone, she approached, despite belonging to the opposition, and comforted him, assuring him that he had given his best effort during the challenge. She motivated him and asked him to think about his children, convincing him that he made them proud by being himself.

Survivor season 48 fans on X commented on the conversation between Cedrek and Star. While many praised Star for supporting Cedrek, others appreciated her overall performance in the episode.

"Star has the biggest heart out there on the island. That moment w Cedrek was so endearing!!" a fan wrote.

"Wow, this is a phenomenal episode for Star. I love that production showed her speaking to Cedrek about the challenge. She’s such a team player and a kind soul," another fan commented.

"Star building Cedrek up was such a wholesome moment," a netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor fans appreciated Star's interaction with Cedrek, while others said they wanted Star to have more screen time in the coming episodes.

"Star is unironically one of the best castaways on this season. I'm beyond shocked why she got little content for a few of the episodes. She's funny, uplifting and supportive/a good time and has an engaging personality," a user reacted.

"Waittt Star and Cedrek, i loved this moment soo much," a person commented.

"Star really is that person who's gunna be there for you," another fan wrote.

"This Star breakout episode is so awesome to see! We’ve been robbed of her beautiful personality this season," one user posted.

Other Survivor fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Star hyping up Cedrek we need MUCH more Star content in this edittttt I love her! & Dr. Cedrek!" a person reacted.

"Awwww don't make me cry. I love some Star. Her heart is huge. Come on Cedrek and Star!!" another netizen commented.

"Your kids watching will be proud" — Survivor fame Star encourages Cedrek after his team loses the immunity challenge

The latest segment of the survivalist series saw the castaways compete in a muddy obstacle course in the first half of the immunity challenge. It required the players to go through the course and then retrieve a bag holding a key using a hook. After that, they had to climb a ramp and solve a puzzle to complete the task.

Cedrek's team, the orange team, despite being behind, caught up to the purple team but still could not surpass them. The loss impacted Cedrek, who felt that his performance let his team down. Soon after, Star approached the Survivor cast member and told him that sometimes people got overlooked even after giving their "best effort."

While Star tried to assure him that it was "okay," Cedrek broke down, unable to hold back his tears. She urged him not to cry, saying, "That's not what we're gonna do," and reiterated that he "did good."

When Cedrek admitted he had cried "way too much" on the show, Star agreed and motivated him not to continue down the same path. The Survivor star told Cedrek that she knew he wanted to "go hard" and do his best because he was a "great" person.

"You'll continue to be great. You're doing it for all the fathers out here. You doing things that my dad wouldn't even be able to do. You doing things that a lot of men would not be able to do and you doing the damn thing and you remember that. Your kids watching you will be proud," Star added.

Cedrek appreciated Star's pep talk, and shortly after, the duo headed out for a walk.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 come out every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on CBS.

