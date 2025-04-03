"We are winning" — Survivor 48 star David announces an alliance of strong contestants

The latest episode of Survivor 48, which aired on April 2, 2025, marked the merge phase of the game, bringing all remaining contestants onto one beach. Although officially not labeled as a merge, players competed in an individual immunity challenge, making it functionally identical.

The episode was full of shifting alliances, clashes, and bold strategic moves. One of the most significant advances came from David, who established a new alliance of physically strong players. While discussing his plan, he declared:

“We are getting all the strong people together and we are winning Survivor 48”

His alliance included Joe, Eva, Kyle, and Shauhin, all of whom prioritized physical dominance over deception. However, this strategy faced challenges as other players focused on social and strategic maneuvering.

Meanwhile, Sai, Star, and Charity actively discussed eliminations. Sai aggressively targeted Eva, while Charity suggested reclaiming an idol from Star. The immunity challenge followed a two-stage format, where Kyle emerged as the individual immunity winner. By the end of the episode, Charity was eliminated, making her the first contestant sent home post-merge.

Survivor 48: Formation of a new alliance

During a conversation at the camp, David outlined his strategy to align with strong competitors, believing this would ensure their success. He stated:

“Let’s have a season where we put someone on the podium who deserves to be there.”

Kyle, however, played a more deceptive game despite being part of the alliance. His strongest connection was with Kamilla, who did not fit the group's focus.

Additionally, David's assumption that physicality would determine the winner faced opposition from other contestants. In past seasons, strategic and social gameplay had been equally, if not more, important than physical ability.

While David and his group sought to dominate through challenges, competitors were already devising strategies to overcome them. Kamilla and Cedrek established themselves as social players, forming deep bonds with other castaways.

What else happened in the Survivor episode

Following the merge, tensions surfaced between Sai and Cedrek. Sai refused to speak to Cedrek, believing he had lied to her even though he had previously saved her. The situation created division within their group, which other players attempted to exploit.

Meanwhile, an advantage hunt took place, with Sai and Charity competing to find it. Sai successfully secured the advantage, giving her an automatic spot in the second round of the immunity challenge.

The immunity challenge followed the format of Survivor 47. Contestants were divided into two teams, with the winners competing individually. Cedrek struggled with the ramp component of the challenge, but he eventually finished it with Mitch's help. Kyle won individual immunity, guaranteeing his safety for the round.

Strategic discussions intensified, with multiple players throwing out names for elimination. Sai pushed for Eva's exit, while Charity suggested Star should reclaim her idol from Eva. Star, however, took a different approach, openly naming Charity as a target.

At the Tribal Council, the votes were cast, and Charity was eliminated. Despite her exit, she remained composed, stating:

"I'm sad, but I'm not bitter."

The rest of the cast celebrated receiving their new merge buffs, marking a shift in the game's dynamics.

Survivor airs every Wednesday on CBS.

