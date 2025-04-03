Who went home in Survivor season 48 episode 6? Details explored

Survivor season 48 returned with episode 6 on April 2, 2025, bringing the long-awaited merge—or as host Jeff Probst insists, “earning the merge.” Contestants from both tribes came together on one beach, setting the stage for intense strategy and shifting alliances.

The episode featured a two-part challenge, where one team had to complete an obstacle course, winning a feast, before moving on to compete for individual immunity. The target shifted between multiple players throughout the episode, leading to a strategic and unpredictable vote.

In the end, Charity was eliminated with seven votes against her, making her the final castaway sent home before the merge. Sai was the second highest vote-getter, receiving five votes.

With shifting tribal lines and unclear alliances, players scrambled to secure their positions. Charity attempted to push Eva as a target, which led to distrust among other contestants. While original tribal divisions played a role, the vote ultimately reflected the unpredictable nature of the game at this stage.

Survivor season 48 episode 6: What went down in the elimination

The post-merge vote saw Charity, Sai, and Eva emerge as the primary targets. While Eva was initially considered due to her alliance with Joe and her idol, players decided it was too soon for such an aggressive move.

Instead, Charity and Sai became the main names that were circulating. Charity's strategy of throwing out Eva’s name and advising Star to demand Eva’s idol back put her in a vulnerable position.

At Tribal Council, alliances were unclear. The original Civa tribe’s members did not vote together, and New Vula was also divided. While most New Vula members targeted Charity, Shauhin voted for Sai.

Meanwhile, Mary and Cedrek from Old Vula worked together to vote for Charity and save Sai, but Sai herself did not return the favor, voting for Cedrek. The chaotic vote resulted in Charity receiving seven votes, Sai getting five, and a single vote against Cedrek, cast by Sai out of frustration.

After her elimination, Charity had to watch as the remaining players received their merge buffs. Despite her position at the bottom throughout the game, she remained composed in her final words, stating, “I’m sad, but I’m not bitter.”

What else happened in the Survivor episode

The Survivor episode opened with tensions from the previous vote. Sai confronted Cedrek, believing he betrayed her. Cedrek then explained that Bianca losing her vote forced him to adjust his plan. Sai’s anger escalated when she realized Mitch had voted against her.

Once on the same beach, the players learned about an upcoming challenge. Sai managed to find an advantage while Charity attempted to stop her. This advantage allowed Sai to skip the first part of the challenge and proceed directly to the immunity competition.

The two-part challenge in Survivor began with contestants competing in a muddy obstacle course before solving a puzzle. The winners moved on to the second phase, where they balanced a ball on a pole.

The purple team—consisting of Mary, Chrissy, Kamilla, Kyle, David, and Star—advanced, joining Sai in the immunity battle. In a final showdown, Kyle secured the first individual immunity win of the season.

Amid the strategy discussions, a side conversation about milk caught attention. David and Joe revealed they drink at least a gallon of milk a day, which led to speculation about their physical strength.

However, their alliance, which focused on brute strength, ignored key Survivor elements like puzzles and social gameplay. Meanwhile, Kyle, who had been presenting himself as honorable, was secretly working with Kamilla and was also lying about his profession.

As the game progressed, different alliances and connections began to surface. Mitch and Charity formed a duo, while Joe and Eva remained close allies. On the other hand, the "strong men" alliance of David and Joe aimed to control the game, but their strategy faced skepticism.

The original tribal lines of New and Old Vula were no longer solid, with internal conflicts preventing them from acting as unified groups. Meanwhile, Kyle and Kamilla’s secret partnership appeared to be one of the strongest alliances.

As the vote approached, the game’s structure remained confusing. The show presented a merge while simultaneously maintaining the idea of “earning” it. This uncertainty added to the strategic unpredictability, as players weighed their options carefully.

Survivor airs every Wednesday on CBS.

