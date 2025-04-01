Survivor Australia 2025: Winner prediction

Survivor Australia 2025 premiered on Network 10 on February 17, 2025, marking the return of the Brains vs Brawn theme. Viewers were first treated with the theme in the 2021 season, and four years later, the show is back with another batch of Brains/Brawn competing for A$500,000.

As the season approaches its highly anticipated finale, fans have begun speculating about who will take home the title of Sole Survivor.

According to Women's Day on March 28, betting sites like Sportsbet have provided insights into public predictions, with their rankings favoring the financial analyst and Brains tribe member, Myles.

As per Sportsbet's rankings, Myles has the greatest chance of winning based on his strong performance during the ongoing season.

Winner prediction rankings for Survivor Australia 2025

Survivor Australia season 10 brought back the Brains vs Brawn theme. This time, 12 mentally strong 'Brain' tribe members were brought in to face off against the same number of physically strong 'Brawn' tribe members.

After 20 episodes filled with intense challenges, 18 contestants have been eliminated, leaving only six finalists—Myles, AJ, Kate, Morgan, Kaelan, and Zara—still in the running for the A$500,000 grand prize.

The winner prediction rankings for Survivor Australia 2025 are as follows:

1) Myles (Brains)

Survivor Australia 2025 contestant Myles (Image via 10play)

According to Women's Day, betting site Sportsbet has ranked Myles as the top contender for winning the season, with his odds sitting at $1.35.

The Sydney-based financial analyst is a big fan of Survivor and an avid statistics lover. In his official Survivor Australia season 10 contestant bio, Myles shared that he was a perfect candidate for the Brain's tribe and not the Brawn tribe because he only cared about his brain and doing statistics.

Myles further noted that he planned on dealing with every problem analytically and hoped to approach each Tribal after "crunching the numbers" and finding his best path forward.

"I'm going to be drawing on is the fact that I'm on Survivor, which is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Things may suck, but they're sucking on Survivor. And you just can't beat that," he added in his bio.

2) Kaelan (Brain)

Survivor Australia 2025 contestant Kaelan (Image via 10play)

Myles's Brain tribe mate Kaelan was right behind him on Sportsbet's winner prediction rankings, with his odds sitting at $2.87.

The Queensland-based PHD student and ex-engineer grew up playing rugby, surfing, and becoming a pro stand-up paddleboarder.

In his official contestant bio, Kaelan shared that he would use his brain and his athletic past to float between both tribes, which he believed would help him pave the way to win the show.

"People often misconceive me based on my appearance and the way I talk. If I’m with the Brawn tribe, I'm going to be talking about footy and sport, and then with the Brain tribe, I can talk about literature, get a bit deeper," he said in his bio.

3) AJ (Brain)

Survivor Australia 2025 contestant AJ (Image via 10play)

AJ was another Brain tribe member favorite to win the recent season of Survivor Australia. He takes the third spot on the list, with his odds sitting at $15.00.

The Melbourne native is a poker champion and Survivor superfan who wished to make a big impact on the show.

In his official season 10 contestant bio, he shared that he has been winning games since he was a teen, and that his poker skills would help him deceive his fellow contestants and figure out who was playing who.

Winning odds for the rest of the finalists

Kate took the fourth position on the ranking, sitting at $21.00. Logan was right behind Kate, sitting at $26.00; however, after his elimination in the March 30 episode, he would soon be out of the rankings. Meanwhile, Morgan and Zara take the bottom position on the list, sitting at $34.00 and $41.00, respectively.

The rankings are likely to shift as the season approaches its finale. Contestants may deliver unexpected performances, or a last-minute twist could completely alter the predicted outcomes.

Survivor Australia 2025 episodes premiere every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday on Australia's Network 10 and are available for streaming on 10play.

