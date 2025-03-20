Australian Survivor’s Logan reveals her battle with topical steroid withdrawal

Australian Survivor contestant Logan Johannisen released an Instagram video on March 20, 2025, detailing her three-year experience with Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW). The 28-year-old Melbourne resident received medical accommodations during filming in Samoa. Her condition stems from 20 years of steroid cream usage that started at age 18 for eczema treatment.

Ad

She started experiencing severe skin reactions in 2022 during her second pregnancy. Logan's public health update followed her appearance at the March 19 tribal council, where skin redness became visible on camera. She explained her medical history, current treatment protocol, and management strategies during the physically demanding competition series.

Logan talks about TSW management through Australian Survivor challenges

Ad

Trending

Australian Survivor star Logan documented significant differences between her typical TSW symptoms and her experience during filming. At home, her condition caused severe limitations.

"Long story short, I'm five months into topical steroid withdrawal, which is basically my body detoxing from 20-odd years of serious cream usage. It's a very long, very painful process. A lot of pain, a lot of discomfort and I can barely move, I can't really sleep at night," she stated in her March 20 Instagram video.

Ad

The tropical environment of Samoa brought unexpected relief to her symptoms. She reported minimal skin reactions during filming, attributing this to the basic diet and climate conditions. Medical records show she rarely needed to use her approved skin medication during the competition period.

Her Instagram updates focused on addressing viewer questions about skin protection during challenges.

"I was fine out there. I was provided the necessary medication that I needed," Logan explained.

Ad

The water challenges required specific medical considerations as underwater activities affected sunscreen coverage. She maintained regular medical monitoring throughout filming while managing increased sun sensitivity.

The production team incorporated these medical requirements into standard competition protocols. Logan received approval to bring necessary skin medication, though her symptoms remained controlled through most filming days. Medical staff monitored her condition during physical challenges, especially those involving extended sun exposure.

Logan's performance on Australian Survivor

Ad

Ad

Logan joined the Brains tribe at the start. During her initial phase, she secured 8 challenge wins through key competitions. The contestant faced tribal councils where she received 7 votes against her throughout the season. After day 15, she moved to the Brawn tribe during a tribe switch.

Her challenge participation included major wins in "Serpent Turf" and "Challenge Pitch" during early game phases. She competed in significant water challenges including "Sumo at Sea" and "Box Your Mind." The competition records show her involvement in "Fire Starter" and "Roller Ball" matches.

Ad

After the merge on day 26, Logan became part of the Malosi tribe. She maintained possession of an immunity idol during crucial game phases. The contestant formed strategic partnerships while managing complex tribe dynamics. Her gameplay led to critical decisions during the Laura elimination tribal council on March 19.

About Logan Johannisen

Ad

Logan Johannisen lives in Melbourne with her husband, who plays football for the Western Bulldogs. She started a Bachelor of Business degree with a marketing major while raising two children. She had her first child at age 22 and her second at 25. The contestant managed family responsibilities while pursuing her studies and TSW treatment.

Her medical treatment schedule coordinated with her academic studies and Australian Survivor filming in 2025. Before joining the show, Logan worked on balancing her different life roles. The business student maintained medical appointments for TSW management alongside her university commitments. Medical records confirm her regular treatment sessions while handling academic work and family care.

Ad

The Melbourne resident received clearance from healthcare providers to participate in the competition. Before filming, she completed medical evaluations to assess her fitness level. The mother of two verified her ability to manage TSW symptoms in challenging conditions. Australian Survivor star’s medical team established monitoring protocols for the competition period.

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn II is airing on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback