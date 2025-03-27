Survivor 48's Eva Erickson reflects on emotional moment with Joe after challenge, calls him her "superhero"

Survivor 48 returned with a new episode, titled Master Class in Deception, on March 26, 2025. After Eva Erickson experienced an “autism episode” during a challenge, Joe Hunter stepped in to support her, using techniques she had shared earlier, leading Eva to later call him her “superhero,” in an exclusive interview with People magazine on March 26, 2025.

“This compression helps calm me down, helps bring me back, get grounded, and this just works wonders on me in a situation like that,” Eva said in the interview.

During a post-challenge scene, Eva Erickson experienced the episode following a period of overstimulation during the immunity challenge. Her reaction led Jeff to break protocol, allowing Joe Hunter, a castaway from another tribe, to step in and comfort her.

Eva, a 24-year-old PhD student from Brown University, had confided in Joe about her autism during the season premiere, explaining what he could do if she ever felt overwhelmed. During the March 26 episode, Joe recognized what was happening and supported her in the way she had described earlier.

Joe comforts Eva during emotional post-challenge moment in Survivor 48

During the immunity challenge in Survivor 48, Eva was responsible for landing the final ball into a hole using a table maze. In her interview with People, she noted that despite repeated efforts, she struggled to complete the task. Once she succeeded, the pressure and overstimulation became too much.

“My brain just got put in this big cycle, and I’m stuck in a loop of ‘I can’t do it,’” she explained.

Her tribe members, unaware of what was going on internally, gathered around her in celebration while she was still trying to calm down. At that point, Jeff Probst noticed Joe Hunter on the other tribe’s mat looking visibly concerned. Though tribe members are not allowed to co-mingle, Jeff made an exception.

“Joe, do you want to give her a hug?” he asked.

Joe stepped forward, held Eva’s hands, and helped her ground herself using the method she had described in an earlier conversation. Eva asked him to "hold" her hands. Joe responded by placing his hands in hers and pressing his forehead to hers. He guided her through calming steps.

“You’re good. Deep breath, remember?” he said.

Eva later explained that the method helped her during overwhelming moments, allowing her to "break that loop," and regain control.

Jeff reacts to the moment and Eva shares her message

After Eva regained her composure and returned to her mat, Jeff Probst addressed Joe Hunter in front of both tribes. He asked why Joe chose to step away from the game to comfort someone on the opposing tribe.

“If it exposes, it exposes, but she was in need, and I would want someone to treat my daughter that way,” Joe responded.

Eva then addressed the rest of the Survivor 48 cast, talking about her autism diagnosis and explaining that the situation they had just witnessed was something she experiences as part of her condition. She encouraged others to recognize that people with autism should feel safe asking for and accepting help when needed.

Jeff attempted to summarize the moment but became visibly emotional. He spoke about the potential impact of the scene on viewers, particularly young ones.

“There is a young girl or boy just like you watching right now going, ‘Hey, mom, hey, dad’,” he shared.

As he continued, he grew tearful and acknowledged that it was the first time this had happened to him on the Survivor show. Eva shared that someone like Jeff, who had seen so much over the years, being affected in that way meant the moment could resonate widely with others.

Watch the latest episode of Survivor 48 streaming on CBS.

