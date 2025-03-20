Survivor season 48 episode 4 recap: New tribes are formed while tension rises between Kamilla and Thomas 

Survivor season 48, episode 4, aired on March 18, featuring a major tribe swap, new alliances, and rising tensions. Kamilla and Thomas clashed, strategic gameplay intensified, and a shocking blindside unfolded at the tribal council.

This episode introduced completely new tribes, forcing competitors to rethink their strategies. Kamilla and Kyle played a strong strategic game, while Thomas’s standing in the competition weakened. By the end of the night, a well-timed idol play turned the tide, leading to Thomas’s elimination.

What happened in Survivor season 48 episode 4

After the previous tribal council, Cedrek, Sai, and Mary tried to recover from a tough vote. Sai, unsure of Cedrek’s loyalty, remained cautious.

“Why am I grateful you got me out of something you put me into?” Sai questioned.

Meanwhile, Mary recognized the potential in working with Sai, stating, “if only because I don’t want to work against her.” On Day 8, Jeff Probst announced a tribe swap, telling players to “drop your buffs.”

The new Civa tribe consisted of Chrissy, Mitch, Cedrek, Sai, and Bianca. Vula now included Joe, Shauhin, Thomas, Kyle, and Kamilla. Lastly, Lagi’s new members were David, Charity, Star, Eva, and Mary. The swap led to shifting alliances and new game plans.

Eva, now separated from Joe, quickly bonded with David, a stunt performer. “When I see Mitch, I see me,” Cedrek reflected, forming a connection with him.

Sai, on the other hand, distanced herself from Cedrek, admitting that despite being saved by him, she no longer trusted him. “Cedrek almost blindsided me twice,” she told Bianca. At Vula, Kamilla and Kyle hid their alliance while Kamilla used past information against Thomas.

“I know for sure Thomas lied to his tribe about his journey,” she said.

Thomas, upon hearing this from Shauhin, was frustrated, declaring, “I do not trust her at all.” On Lagi, David quickly adapted to his surroundings.

“I’ve been surrounded by confident women my entire life,”

he said, feeling comfortable. Eva, however, preferred working with men but tried to adjust. In a private conversation, David admitted he didn’t trust Charity and was ready to turn on her when needed.

The immunity challenge in Survivor saw Lagi and Civa securing victories, sending Vula to the tribal council. Kamilla and Kyle, seemingly on the bottom, had an extra vote and an immunity idol.

Thomas had a Steal-a-Vote advantage, while Kamilla and Kyle pretended to target each other. Shauhin searched Kyle’s bag for an idol but found nothing. At the tribal council, Kamilla and Kyle maintained their act, while Joe, feeling safe, trusted his former tribemates.

However, the votes revealed a different outcome. Kyle played his idol, negating three votes against him. Kamilla and Kyle’s two votes against Thomas sent him home in a 2-0 decision.

Before his torch was snuffed, Thomas expressed gratitude for the experience, saying, “I am so thankful.” His elimination marked another well-executed blindside in Survivor season 48. The season continues with new alliances and intensified competition as the remaining players fight for survival.

Survivor season 48 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm EST on CBS.

