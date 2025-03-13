Who went home in Survivor season 48 episode 3? Details explored

Survivor season 48 returned with episode 3, titled Committing to the Bit, which aired on March 12, 2025. The episode concluded with Justin Pioppi being eliminated after the final decision made by Cedrek McFadden.

The tribal council involved multiple tie votes, leading Cedrek to make the final decision after Sai and Justin remained tied in two revotes. Cedrek ultimately chose to vote out Justin, ending his journey in the game.

Mary began an idol hunt, while Sai also searched to regain an advantage. On Civa, alliances began forming, with Mitch expressing plans to work closely with Charity, Kyle, and David. Kyle balanced between two alliances and considered his position for the upcoming merge.

At Lagi, Star withheld information about her Beware Advantage from Eva. The immunity challenge saw Lagi secure first place, Civa second, and Vula heading to tribal council. The journey segment involved Bianca, Kamilla, and Justin facing a dice game.

Kamilla gained an extra vote, while Bianca and Justin lost theirs. Justin later misrepresented his outcome to his tribe. The episode ended with a tense tribal council, where Mary used her Shot in the Dark and gained safety.

Justin Pioppi's elimination and Cedrek's decision in Survivor season 48

This episode of Survivor 48 began with Mary acknowledging her position on the bottom of her tribe:

"I’ve got no fake friends here anymore," she said.

Determined to change her fate, she went for an idol hunt. However, Sai wanted to compete as well, so she joined her. The tension between them escalated,

“We’re both here to win. The more she follows me, the more I respect her,” Mary said.

At tribal council, Mary admitted that she felt all the votes will be casted for her, but used her Shot in the Dark and gained safety. The first vote resulted in a tie between Sai and Justin.

In the revote, the deadlock persisted. Cedrek faced the final decision, with Jeff Probst describing the moment as "historic."

Sai tried to convince him, stating, "I wouldn’t lie to you," while highlighting her loyalty. Cedrek weighed his options, noting his first connection with Justin but expressing concern about tribe unity. Ultimately, Cedrek chose to vote out Justin.

What else happened in the episode?

Meanwhile, on Civa, alliances were forming in episode 3 of Survivor 48. Mitch expressed his interest in solidifying bonds with Charity, Kyle, and David.

Kyle navigated between two alliances, understanding the advantage of being in the middle.

"I’ve got two different groups I can go with on my own Civa tribe," Kyle shared.

At Lagi, Star lied about her Beware Advantage to Eva. Eva discussed voting strategies with Star, who later gave this information to Thomas and Bianca. The immunity challenge intensified the competition. Lagi secured first place, Civa came second, and Vula faced tribal council for the third time.

This challenge also led to a journey selection, where Bianca, Kamilla, and Justin faced a dice-based luck game. Kamilla ended up getting an extra vote, while Bianca and Justin lost theirs in Survivor 48.

“I’m so bummed. Your vote is your voice in this game, and now I do not have it,” Bianca shared after losing the vote.

Justin and Bianca losing their votes meant the tribal council would have just two votes because Mary used her Shot in the Dark.

Watch new episodes of Survivor season 48 airing every Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

