"Massimo is a character" — Top Chef guest judge Janet comments on the contestant's conduct in latest sneak peek

Top Chef season 22 is set to return with a new episode on May 1, 2025. In a sneak peek of the episode, shared on the contest's official Instagram page (@bravotopchef) on April 30, 2025, the contestants were shown working in a restaurant, preparing food for the guests and judges. One of the guest judges was Janet Zuccarini, who, when greeted by Massimo at her table, said:

Ad

"Massimo is a character."

Janet, CEO and founder of Gusto 54 Restaurant Group, expressed her concerns about Massimo's conduct, especially after he knelt and rested on the judges' table to chat with them. She told the other panelists, Tom Colicchio, Kristen Kish, and Gail Simmons, that she would have preferred "a little more buttoned up and professional" behavior from the Top Chef contestant.

While Massimo, as the host, wanted to appease the judges by bonding with them, Janet clarified she was not fond of his outside-the-box demeanor. When she expressed concern, Tom nodded in agreement, disapproving of his friendly style.

Ad

Trending

The caption of the Top Chef post reads:

"It's Restaurant Wars, and the stakes are higher than ever. See how our Cheftestants tackle the challenge on tomorrow's new episode of #TopChef!"

"Excited by this menu" — Top Chef panelist Kristen Kish comments on Massimo's team's restaurant menu

Ad

The Top Chef sneak peek showed Massimo greeting guests and managing reservations, ensuring everything was in order. Soon after, the judges arrived and Massimo welcomed them with a bottle of champagne. While speaking to the cameras, Massimo explained his actions, saying:

"Greet them as soon as they hit the podium with Prosecco. The definition of hospitality for me is the way Henry Hill and Karen Hill felt when they walked into that restaurant in Goodfellas. Within five seconds of them being in the dining room, they have something to drink and greeted with a warm welcome."

Ad

The Top Chef alum wanted to impress the panelists by showcasing flawless hospitality and ensuring a smooth experience. As soon as the judges were shown to their table, Kristen mentioned that the champagne was a "nice little touch." Although Tom agreed, he pointed out that the group in front of them did not "get that touch," noting it was designed precisely to impress the panelists.

Massimo then walked into the kitchen to inform the chefs that the judges had arrived. Meanwhile, Kristen reviewed the menu and said:

Ad

"I'm, like, excited by this menu. There's some buzzwords for me that I like."

Ad

The Top Chef panelist added that she liked a consommé, which was one of the dishes mentioned on the menu. A few of the other dishes that the chefs promised to deliver included a grilled mushroom escovitch with Canadian Bay scallop, celery, and dawadawa, and a collard greens consommé potlikker with smoked trout.

Soon after, the experts were greeted by Massimo, who briefed them about the restaurant (Phlora & Phauna), describing it as a vegetable-forward restaurant that was celebrating "the land and the soil."

Ad

When Kristen asked if he and his team were doing well, Massimo knelt and rested on the table to say:

"It's going. It's going great. Yeah, it's fun."

Ad

The contestant then interacted with another guest judge, Nina Compton, chef, owner, and Top Chef season 11 finalist, asking her about her plans. Massimo also interacted with Janet before leaving to check on their food.

He was then shown mingling with the other guests in a similar manner. Meanwhile, at the judges' table, Janet criticized Massimo's demeanor, deeming it unprofessional.

The preview of the episode ended with the contestants walking out of the kitchen with plates in their hands, making their way to the judges' table.

Ad

Stream Top Chef season 22 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More