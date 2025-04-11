"Very little Indian flavor" — Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio brutally criticizes Vinny and Lana's dish

Top Chef season 22 released episode 5, titled Line Cook for a Day, on April 10, 2025. It saw the chefs get split into teams of two for a cuisine-based elimination challenge. Tasked with serving 150 diners at The Bentway, Vinny and Lana prepared an Indian cuisine-inspired dish with chicken and flatbread as its main components. However, it failed to impress the judges. Tom Colicchio said:

Ad

"Vinny and Lana, there was just very little Indian flavor in that dish. And I think that they got to wrapped up in the story and so wrapped up in hollandaise and chicken that they forgot that this was a major part of the challenge."

Co-panelist, Gail Simmons, expressed a similar sentiment, calling out Vinny for being laser-focused on delivering a story through the dish instead of prioritizing its flavor components. She claimed she did not know who Vinny was. Guest judge Sara Bradley added that Vinny needed to showcase more of his personality instead of focusing on recreating dishes of his mentors.

Ad

Trending

The panelists were unimpressed with Vinny and Lana's decision to cover the chicken with a hollandaise sauce when it was already heavily flavored. They believed it diluted the taste of the overall dish and lacked the punch that stands out in any Indian dish. Consequently, they sent Vinny and Lana to the bottom two, where they faced the risk of getting eliminated.

Top Chef stars Vinny and Lana's chicken hollandaise dish fails to impress the judges

Ad

Before starting the challenge, the chefs headed to an Indian restaurant called Dil Se, where they spent the day serving guests and drawing inspiration from the dishes served there. While speaking to the cameras, both Vinny and Lana confessed that they were unfamiliar with Indian cuisine. However, they knew it was spice-heavy and flavorful.

At the restaurant, the Top Chef contestants tasted a special dish called chicken kamasutra and were impressed by its bold flavors. Vinny and Lana decided to take inspiration from the dish and create their own version of it. Vinny suggested that they use thigh meat and serve it with a hollandaise sauce, a preparation that he enjoyed at the Nomad, his previous restaurant.

Ad

Although Lana struggled to envision it, she agreed to go with it. After shopping for their ingredients, they began prepping for the main event. While Lana prepared the flatbread dough, Vinny worked on the chicken.

"We are making chicken thighs with curry hollandaise and flatbread," Lana said.

Ad

Although Vinny wanted to prepare a hollandaise curry, he was unsure if a spiced version of it would taste as well as he anticipated. Soon after, the Top Chef contestants arrived at The Bentway, where Vinny and Lana started cooking the meat and the flatbread. Lana tasted the hollandaise and liked its "mild" taste, hoping to impress the judges.

While explaining their dish to the Top Chef judges, Vinny said:

"So we have chicken thighs cooked down in a base of a cashew sauce and a caramelized onion and tomato sauce, and then a curry hollandaise. This is my homage in this dish to my past working at the Nomad."

Ad

Lana added that she topped the dish with sunflowers because she liked working with edible flowers. While tasting the dish, Sara praised the taste of the chicken skin. Gail said her chicken was cooked well but lacked the "heat." Tom expressed a similar sentiment, noting that he expected more from an Indian dish.

Ad

Sara noted that the "not super flavorful" curried hollandaise failed to pack as much of a punch as they expected it to.

"I don't know why you need a rich hollandaise when you have a rich sauce. What's the point of it?" Top Chef judge Tom wondered.

Consequently, Lana and Vinny landed in the bottom two alongside Corwin and Kat. However, they survived the elimination and were asked to step up their game.

Ad

Top Chef airs new episodes every Thursday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More