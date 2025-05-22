Who all won the white apron on MasterChef season 15 episode 1? Details explored

Season 15 of MasterChef premiered on May 21. The first episode saw teams of two competing for the white apron, per the new season's theme of Dynamic Duos. Judges Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich introduced a new judge, the award-winning Tiffany Derry, who would also be holding the helm of MasterChef season 15.

Ad

Out of the three rounds of battles that went on in the Auditions Battles, three duos won and were given the coveted apron. Two among these were married couples, namely, Zach and Michelle and Athena and Timothy, and one was an aunt and niece duo, Tina and Aivan.

The three duos who won in the audition round further hope to win the trophy, the title of America's Next MasterChef, and the $250,000 prize money. With three pairs of white aprons gone in the first round of auditions, five more remain to be taken.

Ad

Trending

Contestants to bag the white apron on MasterChef season 15 episode 1

The first duo to win the coveted apron was Zach and Michelle. They competed against another couple, Jesse and Jessica, who were dating. The former couple took home the win after cooking a Chili-spiced Chicken Leg with Mascarpone Polenta, Blistered Tomatoes, and Breadcrumbs.

Ad

Gordon thought their dish was "beautiful."

"I love the color of the chicken," he said.

The new judge, Tiffany, said that her mouth watered when she saw Gordon cutting into the chicken. She said it tasted "delicious". Joe also thought it was an excellent dish.

On the other end, Jesse and Jessica's Crispy Skin Salmon with Roasted Broccolini, Aji Verde Green Sauce, and Pickled Fresnos didn't impress as much, as Tiffany thought they could've seared the salmon a little bit more.

Ad

The second duo to bag the white apron was Tina and Aivan. This duo was an aunt and niece duo who cooked up a Vietnamese Steamed Bass with Black Bean Sauce, Glass Noodles, and Herb Salad.

Gordon thought their dish was elegant to look at, and after tasting it, he said it had "eat me" written all over it. He complimented the look of the bass and thought the noodles were "perfect" as well.

Ad

While Gordon thought it was perfect, Tiffany said that she thought the dish lacked a little acid. She suggested that a little lime zest could have helped it. Joe thought it was fully flavored and tasted delicious.

Ad

They won against Shanda and Asa, a cousin duo, who prepared Pan-Seared Duck Breast with Pistachio Risotto. While their dish was also praised by the judges, Gordon and Tiffany had issues with the risotto. The former thought it was "too rich," and the latter thought it was a little undercooked.

The third white apron was taken home by Athena and Timothy, who were newlyweds. They made Curried Lamb Chops with Mashed Potatoes, Candied Asparagus, and Mint Chutney.

Ad

Seeing their dish, Gordon said he liked the aesthetic and the way their lamb was cooked. Tiffany also complimented how the lamb was cooked and mentioned how rare it was to cook a rack of lamb so well. Having said that, she thought the asparagus wasn't upto the mark. Joe noted that the dish stood for the love and the unity of the duo.

They won against Azu and Javier, a divorced duo who made Oaxacan Chicken Roulade Stew with Rolled Chicken Breast and Tomato, Plantain, Raisin, and Almond Sauce. Gordon found their stew firm and said he would have liked to see some more liquid in their dish.

Ad

For more updates on MasterChef season 15, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @masterchefonfox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More